‘Absolutely gutted’: young British rider among latest Badminton withdrawals





Young British rider Harry Mutch is among the latest Badminton Horse Trials withdrawals, for this week’s event presented by Mars Equestrian (4-8 May).

“I’m absolutely gutted to say I’ve had to withdraw from Badminton with HD Bronze today,” said Harry, 23, this morning. “After having the best prep we could’ve possibly had, unfortunately he came out yesterday morning not feeling himself. His health is the priority to us, so with him not feeling 100% we thought it is best to not run him. I can’t really believe it.”

Harry and HD Bronze were aiming for a second tilt at Badminton after completing in 2019.

Irish rider Padraig McCarthy has withdrawn HHS Noble Call, owned by Alan and James Chaffe and his rider. The pair were 33rd at Badminton last year and 19th at Burghley Horse Trials. And another Irish competitor has also come out of the draw as Michael Ryan will no longer start with five-star first-timer TR Kaygraff.

Two French horses are also among the latest Badminton Horse Trials withdrawals. Luc Château has pulled out Troubadour Camphoux but will still line up on Viens Du Mont. Régis Prud’hon has also withdrawn Tarastro.

How to watch Badminton Horse Trials

