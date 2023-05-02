Championship medallists and Olympic voices head up Badminton commentary team





The Badminton Horse Trials commentators, at this week’s event presented by Mars Equestrian (4–8 May), will include five-star riders and broadcasting professionals.

Badminton TV, the paid-for online streaming service which will show fans all the action, will be anchored by John Kyle, a professional commentator who has worked on the equestrian sport at the past three Olympic Games and who fronted last week’s coverage of the Kentucky Three-Day Event on ClipMyHorse.TV and USEF Network. John will be joined by guest commentators including 2021 European champion Nicola Wilson.

The BBC will show a highlights programme on Monday, feeding into the live final showjumping rounds. This will be fronted by Rishi Persad and Tina Cook, the five-star rider and Olympic medallist who has recently retired from competing at the top level.

Listeners on Radio Badminton will hear dressage commentary from top-level judge and trainer Nick Burton and dressage rider Bobby Hayler Wright. On cross-country and showjumping days, insight will come from five-star riders Daisy Berkeley and Matt Heath. Another five-star rider, Ben Way, will lead on Radio Badminton’s mixed zone interviews and Ginny Howe, who has also ridden at the top level, will be the roving reporter. Rupert Bell, Jo Thoenes and Sam Lloyd form the team of presenters.

The Badminton Horse Trials commentators on site at the event will be David Luck, Tadgh Ryan, Roly Rickord and Spike (David) Milligan.

How to watch Badminton Horse Trials

If you are interested in watching Badminton Horse Trials live from the comfort of your home, wherever you are in the world, you will need to subscribe to Badminton TV. To sign up, visit watch.badminton-horse.tv – click the “Sign Up” link in the top right corner of your screen, then follow the instructions. An annual subscription to Badminton TV costs £19.99 and gives you 365 days of access to all of the content in the Badminton TV library, the ability to watch the action live, and the option to replay all of this year’s action later.

