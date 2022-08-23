Australia heads to Pratoni with Olympic medallists aiming for more glory





The Australian Tokyo Olympic medal-winning team is among the squad that will contest the 2022 World Eventing Championships in Italy next month.

Equestrian Australia (EA) has revealed its squad of five, plus three reserves. Its selection panel, in consultation with the chef d’equipe, will select the team of four and one individual from the squad either at, or before, the first horse inspection in Pratoni (15 to 25 September).

Andrew Hoy (Vassily De Lassos), Kevin McNab (Scuderia 1918 Don Quidam) and Shane Rose (Virgil), who secured team silver at last year’s Olympics, are named as part of Australia’s World Championship squad for 2022.

The full squad, plus reserves, from which the Australian team and individual will be selected for the 2022 World Eventing Championships are as follows:

Andrew Hoy with 13-year-old gelding Vassily De Lassos

Owners: Paula and David Evans

Groom: Clémentine Girardeau

Shenae Lowings with 12-year-old gelding Bold Venture

Owner: rider

Groom: Olivia Barton

Kevin McNab with 14-year-old gelding Scuderia 1918 Don Quidam

Owners: Scuderia 1918 and Kevin’s wife, Emma McNab

Groom: Lucy Hartley

Kevin has also been selected with direct reserve ride, 15-year-old gelding Willunga

Owners: Samia Murgian and Emma McNab

Groom: Lucy Hartley

Shane Rose with 17-year-old gelding Virgil

Owner: Shane’s wife Niki Rose, and Michelle Hasibar

Groom: Jamie Atkinson

Hazel Shannon with 17-year-old gelding Willingapark Clifford

Owner: Terry Snow

Groom: Bronte Buttel

Reserves:

Sammi Birch with 12-year-old gelding Finduss PFB

Owner: Parkfield Breeding

Groom: Helen Tagg

Sam Lyle with 12-year-old gelding BF Valour

Owner: Charlotte Mavris

Groom: Natalya Bretherton

Jessica Rae with 14-year-old mare Fifth Avenue

Owner: rider

Groom: Laura Munt

Shane Rose with 10-year-old mare Easy Turn

Owners: Angela Shacklady and Niki Rose

Groom: Jamie Atkinson

It is 16 years since Australia won its last world eventing medals, when Clayton Fredericks took individual silver with Ben Along Time and the Australian team won bronze at Aachen in 2006.

Andrew Hoy, who is on this year’s squad with his Tokyo individual bronze and team silver medal-winning ride Vassily De Lassos, was part of the Australian team that won bronze in 1986 with Just James, and Master Monarch in 2006, where Australia again collected team bronze.

This will be a first senior championship for Hazel Shannon and Shenae Lowings.

EA high performance director Chris Webb said that the breadth of experience is an “indication of the strength of Australia’s developing talent”.

“It is fantastic to see not only our successful Tokyo 2020 eventing team medallists named, but also combinations who are making their FEI World Championships debut, demonstrating the depth of our eventing talent,” he said.

“Furthermore, Sam Lyle and Jessica Rae, who have been named on the reserves list, recently travelled overseas with the support of the EA high performance program and subsequently had the opportunity to compete on a Nations Cup team at Haras du Pin, providing them with valuable team experience that will benefit their future championship campaigns.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.