Another horse killed on the road and other things the equestrian world is talking about





A carriage horse killed

A horse has died on the road, in an crash involving a car in Worcestershire. Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service, West Mercia Police and the West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the collision, on the A46 at Twyford roundabout, near Evesham, at just after 5pm on Saturday (20 May). A spokesman for the fire service told H&H the horse was “sadly found deceased in the carriageway”.

Abandonment insurance review

British Eventing (BE) has announced a “full stakeholder review” of abandonment insurance, as the fixtures calendar continues to be hindered by cancellations. In the latest blow, Somerford Park International, which was due to hold classes from novice to CCI3*-S, announced its 30 June–2 July event is off. Organiser Debbie King said Somerford is “not prepared to run without abandonment insurance”. This follows the cancellation of Rockingham International (18–21 May), Chatsworth International (12–14 May) cancelled some classes, and Chepstow at Howick (16–17 May) also abandoned because of the weather. BE said in light of the “unprecedented abandonments due to the prolonged adverse weather” it is undertaking a “full stakeholder review of the existing arrangements in relation to abandonment insurance”.

House-hunting?

If you crave a home you never ever want to leave, this small estate with equestrian facilities, two homes, kennelling, garaging, a tennis court and more, could be the one for you. Old Pole Farm is located off a quiet rural lane, and although it feels rural and secluded, there is motorway access a short distance away.

