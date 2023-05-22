A small estate with nine stables, outdoor school, tennis court, a small pond and kennels





If you crave a home you never ever want to leave, then this small estate with equestrian facilities, two homes, kennelling, garaging, a tennis court and more, could be the one for you.

Old Pole Farm is located off a quiet rural lane in the village of Antrobus in Cheshire. The property is ring-fenced and while it feels rural and secluded, you are just 10 minutes away from the arterial route of the M56 motorway, providing access to the M6 motorway and beyond. You are within 26 miles of Liverpool, Chester and Manchester, and the village of Comberbach is just a short drive away, too.

Local equestrian centres to check out include Kelsall Hill (15 miles), Higher Farm Equine (11 miles) and Church Farm (20 miles).

The popular venue Somerford Park, hosts of the summer British Dressage Championships, can be found just under 30 minutes away via lorry.

The local hunt to head out with next season is The Cheshire Forest, while your local showing society will be BSPS Area 2A.

There are several equine vets in the area, including Nantwich Equine Vets or Orrell Equine.

The location of Bolesworth International is just 27 miles away, while you can be at Cheshire County Showground in just 10 minutes.

Offered for sale by Jackson-Stops, the price on this handily located estate is £3.5m.

Come and find out why the price tag is justified…

Welcome to Old Pole Farm. The property is totally ring-fenced by about 16.62 acres of well-kept paddock land and mature landscaped gardens, with no footpaths crossing.

There are eight post and rail paddocks in total, all in excellent condition and all with water access.

Old Pole Farm Barn is a period two-storey barn that has been the subject of a renovation scheme by the current owners. It offers six stables, a log store, an oil tank store and a detached tack room. The tack room has a Belfast sink, hot water heated pipes for rug drying and plumbing for a washing machine, all of which is separately alarmed.

A further purpose-built brick outbuilding houses three further stables (making nine in total). There is also a purpose-built horse box store, a steel portal framed hay barn/machinery store, a triple garage block and dog kennelling.

Completing the equestrian set-up is the 30x60m outdoor school which is bordered with post and rail fencing.

Don’t worry if you have family members who don’t share your love of horses – this all-weather tennis court should keep them entertained during the summer months.

The gardens wrap around the entire house and a stone terrace/alfresco dining area abuts the side and rear of the house. This terrace overlooks the manicured lawns with small carp-filled lake, stone waterfall and herbaceous borders surrounding, all overlooked from a timber pontoon.

There are two homes, including the main house which boasts four bedrooms, and a flat. The main house was created by the current owners and was built with modern family living in mind. It has a flexible layout across two floors and the agents note that “no expense has been spared.”

The snug is accessed off the kitchen/breakfast room, which has a stone floor, a full range of beige floor and wall units, four oven AGA, larder cupboard and dresser. There is room for a large breakfast table and off the kitchen is a utility/boot room.

Old Pole Farm Barn has a first floor flat which is ideal for a dependent relative, staff or as a working from home space. There is a living room, kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom with separate shower.

