Horse dies in collision with car on A-road roundabout





A carriage horse died on the road in a crash involving a car in Worcestershire.

Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service, West Mercia Police and the West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the collision, on the A46 at Twyford roundabout, near Evesham, at just after 5pm on Saturday (20 May).

A spokesman for the fire service told H&H the horse was “sadly found deceased in the carriageway”.

“A crew from Evesham Fire Station attended the scene after the collision involving one horse and cart and a car,” he said. “A female casualty from the car was left in the care of the ambulance service.”

The incident was left in the care of the police, a spokesman for which told H&H: “The collision involved a horse and a Hyundai car. Sadly the horse died at the scene. The 66-year-old female driver of the car was initially trapped but treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries.

“The road had to be closed in both directions while the scene was cleared and was reopened shortly after 2am on Sunday, 21 May.”

