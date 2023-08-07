Abandonment of popular event, dream homes and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe called off

There was great disappointment that the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Horse Trials was abandoned over the weekend after further rain on Saturday exacerbated bad conditions underfoot. A statement by the organisers of the Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing said: “It is with deep sadness and regret that, despite great efforts from the organising team, the decision has been made to abandon the Festival of British Eventing. This is especially disappointing that it happened during the event’s 40th anniversary.”

Read the full story

2. The failed mounted games pony excelling in the showjumping arena

She might have failed at a mounted games career, but 11-year-old mare Rosegate Giselle has found her niche in the showjumping arena – winning a title at the British Showjumping National Championships. Jasmine Willis and the skewbald British riding pony were victors in the pony British novice final.

Find out more about this popular pony

3. The dream equestrian property

A 74-acre estate with indoor and outdoor arenas, an equine wellness centre, stables, accommodation and the most incredible tack room has got everyone dreaming of a big move. Gestüt Peterhof is in the Saarland region of Germany on the Upper Moselle River in the border triangle of Germany, Luxembourg, and France. The property is on the market with Christie’s International Real Estate, and the price is available upon request.

Take a look around

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.