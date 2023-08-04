



Gestüt Peterhof is in the Saarland region of Germany on the Upper Moselle River in the border triangle of Germany, Luxembourg, and France. The location is secluded and private, yet close to local services and amenities, both in the village of Perl-Borg and the neighbouring town of Merzig. Several international airports are also nearby, including Luxembourg’s LUX Airport, which is an equine air transportation hub. Luxembourg City is 30 minutes away, while Paris is 90 minutes away via TGV high-speed train.

Gestüt Peterhof is on the market with Christie‘s International Real Estate, and the price is available upon request. Let’s take a look around…

This is an internationally respected stud farm, FEI- and Olympic-grade dressage facility, and equine wellness centre. Gestüt Peterhof sits in 74 acres.

Gestüt Peterhof has 38 windowed loose boxes in wings linked by central grooming areas and wash bays.

There is a two-storey tack room furnished by Ralph Lauren Home.

In addition, there is a 60x20m indoor arena with an Otto sand surface, a mirror wall, and floor-to-ceiling windows that open to the outdoors.

There is also a 60x20m outdoor arena that has an underfloor Ebb and Flow irrigation system.

There is a second outdoor arena, indoor lungeing ring, and an all-weather gallop track.

The on-site equine wellness facility with a veterinary clinic, rehabilitation and fitness complex includes an aqua trainer, spa and an infrared heat cabin. The stud farm is a fully certified EU insemination station.

Surrounding the complex are eight year-round paddocks and 32 pastures, all with secure, safety-conscious plastic fencing.

Gestüt Peterhof is a turnkey operation; the farm machinery and maintenance equipment and all furniture, finishes, fixtures, and appliances throughout the property are included in the sale.

The entrance to the estate is via an ascending avenue of trees, which leads into a Mediterranean-inspired piazza with a stone fountain. Surrounding the piazza is a range of buildings including a Baroque-inspired two-storey main house, an adjacent stud manager’s house and five additional guest houses.

There is also a two-storey clubhouse with an 80-seat restaurant, two kitchens, several VIP lounges and event spaces, and four terraces.

