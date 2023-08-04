‘She was born to it’: failed mounted games pony excels in showjumping arena





She might have failed at a mounted games career but 11-year-old mare Rosegate Giselle has found her niche in the showjumping arena — winning two titles this week at the British Showjumping National Championships.

Jasmine Willis and the skewbald British riding pony were victors in both the 138cm stepping stones and the pony British novice finals.

Competition was fierce for the British novice title, with 26 making the jump-off, of which 11 jumped a second clear, but Rosie still managed to finish 2.41 sec out in front.

“I think it’s between the fences that she’s so fast,” Jasmine, 14, said. “But she also turns so well. That’s why they thought she would be good for mounted games.”

Jasmine competes at mounted games herself — although not with Rosie — and she was initially given the ride by friends who owned the pony.

“She didn’t like mounted games at all, so at the beginning of this year, our friends asked us to try her show jumping to see what she was like. We took her to a few shows and she was born to it,” Jasmine said.

“My coach Gary Morgan and I worked hard to get her where she is. We focused a lot on the foundations, doing lots of schooling and flat work.”

Jasmine said that mounted games just “blew her mind” but the mare has really settled in to her new job.

“She just got too excited. At first I think she thought she’d be off doing games again but she’s much happier and calmer now.”

The Herefordshire-based rider is out of 138cms at the end of this year but still hopes she can continue to progress with the talented pony, who she also jumped in the 138cm championship final.

“We’ll be keeping her for next year as we think she has the potential to jump newcomers second rounds. She has a nice long stride, so should be able to make the [148cm] distances,” Jasmine added.

