A suffering stallion’s life ended, a stolen pony, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. A stallion suffering

A couple have been sentenced after a stallion found with a prolapsed penis was in such a “severe state of suffering”, he had to be put down immediately. Edmund and Rosena Edge, of Exbourne, Okehampton, were responsible for the stallion, and a number of other horses in their care. RSPCA inspectors, police, a vet and World Horse Welfare staff visited the couple’s address in April 2022, in response to concerns. On arrival a large number of horses were found in poor conditions, including the stallion. An RSPCA spokesman said that owing to the stallion’s severe suffering the vet, with consent from Mr Edge, “decided that the best and most humane course of action would be to have the horse euthanised.”

2. A stolen pony

A miniature Shetland remains missing more than a week after she disappeared from her field in Castle Combe, near Chippenham, Wiltshire. Maisey’s owner Allison Wood believes someone may have taken her over a wall, and removed her in a van sometime between 8pm on 11 July and 2pm on 12 July. “She’s part of our family. When we have animals we keep them for their lifetime, and I won’t give up until we find her. She wasn’t really in view, and it’s horrible thinking that someone has been checking us out,” said Allison. Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 54230073017.

3. A welfare warning about using facial oils and gels on ponies in hot weather

Riders are reminded to put equine welfare before everything else, as concerns are raised about “liberal use of oils and gels on ponies’ faces”. The National Pony Society (NPS), which has previously warned members about other potential welfare issues, has highlighted the risks of applying such products in hot weather. A NPS spokesman said in some cases, the use of these products is causing sunburn and peeling of the skin and “compromising ponies’ welfare”. “We encourage all exhibitors to familiarise themselves with the rules and avoid using oils and make-up, putting the welfare of our ponies at the heart of showing,” the society said.

