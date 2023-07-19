Horse dies and another hit in collisions with two cars





A horse has died and another was hit in collisions with two cars on the road in Staffordshire.

Police were called at about 10pm last Thursday (13 July), to reports of five loose horses on Tixall Road, Stafford.

“The horses, which had escaped from a nearby stables, were later spotted on Holdiford Road where we continued to receive calls from concerned drivers,” a spokesman for Staffordshire Police and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

“Unfortunately, two of the horses were then involved in collisions with two cars. One of the horses sadly died after suffering serious injuries.”

The spokesman added that the other horses were “safely removed from the road by officers and members of the public”, and that they are now in a place of safety.

Fire and rescue crews also attended the scene.

