Woman and four horses die in early-morning road collision





A woman and four horses died in a road collision in the early hours of yesterday morning (23 September).

Police Scotland’s road policing team is appealing for information about the fatal crash, on the A737 near Howwood, Renfrewshire.

“Around 3.10am, officers were called to the crash involving a Mercedes A-class car and a MAN box van,” a spokesperson for police said. “A number of calls around that time also reported six horses running loose on the A737.

“Police and ambulance attended and a 59-year-old woman, a passenger in the Mercedes, was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The driver of the car, a 52-year-old man, was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow. A 33-year-old man who was a passenger in the car, and the 59-year-old driver of the van were taken to Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley, for assessment.

Four of the horses were struck by vehicles and died but two more were taken to a safe place.

Sergeant Jack Swindells said: “We are providing support to the family of the woman who died as our enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances of this crash.

“We would appeal to anyone who was driving on the A737 on Monday morning around the time of the crash who either witnessed the crash take place or saw the horses running on the road. Anyone with dash-cam footage is also asked to please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0291 of 23 September.

