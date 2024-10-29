Horse killed in early-morning two-vehicle motorway collision





A loose horse was killed after it was struck by two vehicles on the M65 in the early hours of yesterday morning (28 October).

The collisions were followed by another, involving three vehicles, near junction nine of the motorway. Lancashire Police said four people were injured in total.

“We were contacted at 2.34am today following a report that two horses were loose on the westbound carriageway of the M65 at Junction 9,” a Lancashire Police spokesperson said.

“Our officers attended the scene and were made aware that one of the horses had been fatally struck by two vehicles. A passenger in one of the vehicles suffered facial injuries.

“A second collision then occurred involving three vehicles, with three people suffering minor injuries.”

The spokesperson added that the second horse was caught and taken off the motorway safely.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout Pau five-star, London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout Pau five-star, London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now