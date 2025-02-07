



The disqualified, uninsured driver of a van that collided with a horse, who had to be put down as a result, “understands the tragedy and the loss of this lovely animal”, a court heard.

Chris Rogers, 61, who lives in Bolventor, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, without insurance and while disqualified, at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court today (7 February).

H&H reported last month that the Transit Rogers was driving hit a horse at Higher Treween, Altarnun, near Launceston, on Sunday, 12 January. The eight-year-old rider was airlifted to hospital and the horse was fatally injured.

“The defendant is driving a Ford Transit, is disqualified from driving that, and has no insurance in place,” the prosecutor told the court. “There is a 13-year-old girl who is supervising an eight-year-old girl riding a horse along the road. The defendant has essentially collided with that horse and then driven off. That horse had to be put down as a result of that accident. That essentially is the case.”

Speaking on Rogers’ behalf, solicitor Mr Nicholls said it was right that “everyone should hear that it’s accepted this is a tragic case”.

“The defendant, although he’s pleaded guilty to poor driving, he understands the tragedy, the loss of this lovely animal that has been with the family for all the life of these young girls,” he said “And that is a tragic loss to the family as a result of his poor driving, and in those other circumstances, of being disqualified, et cetera.”

Mr Nicholls said there was no drug or alcohol involvement.

“That’s quite important because of the reason for this disqualification,” he said “But he is a diabetic; he has dialysis three times a week. He has difficulty walking because of sores on his feet, so he is rather a sad individual.”

Mr Nicholls said Rogers “very much regrets what’s happened”.

“He’s a horse lover himself,” he said. “There was a lady nearby who had a terminal illness, and he was looking after her horse for about two and a half years. So obviously he can feel the loss this family has suffered as well.”

Rogers attended court on unconditional bail; this was extended for a pre-sentence report to be prepared and he was told to return to court for sentence on 13 March.

