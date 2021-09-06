5 things the horse world is talking about today: Monday 6 September 2021





1. Gemma Tattersall winning Bicton and getting engaged in the same day

Gemma Tattersall won her first five-star this weekend – the Chedington Bicton Horse Trials, showjumping clear on the home-bred Chilli Knight, who belongs to Chris Stone.

You wouldn’t have thought her day could get any better after that, but oh yes, her boyfriend Gary Stevens proposed.

How Gemma won her first five-star

2. Emily Moffitt saving Winning Good for another day

Britain’s Emily Moffitt was the only Brit to make it through to the individual final at the European Showjumping Championships, but decided to save the horse for the future.

Emily jumped a superb clear in the team final to finish 22nd, doing enough to jump in the individual medal decider. “He’s only 12 and I’ve got big goals and dreams that I can’t do without him,” she said.

What Emily had to say

3. The charming retirement ceremony of one of Marcus Ehning’s top rides

Marcus Ehning’s superstar stallion Comme Il Faut retired from the sport in a wonderful ceremony at the European Championships.

Wearing a rug with the words “Merci, Comme Il Faut”, Marcus rode the stallion into the ring to the music from Chariots of Fire.

The stallion stood in the winner’s spot and ate grass as a video played, showing some of his major achievements. He gave a neigh to the appreciative crowd, who stood three deep at the rails.

Comme Il Faut retires

4. The death of one of showing’s best maxi cobs

A former Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) maxi cob of the year has been put down aged 12.

Imogen Yates’ Colour Index was one of the circuit’s top maxis, not only winning the coveted accolade at the NEC but also standing second at both the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) and Royal Windsor with his long-term rider Angela Lance.

A tribute to this superstar maxi cob

5. The Greek rider who went from one-stars to European champs in 18 months

Greece’s only representative at the European Showjumping Championships, Ioli Mytillineou riding Levis De Muze, amazed and impressed throughout last week’s competition in Germany. Their final round in the individual final may have ended in retirement, but Ioli really stood out over the week – particularly give that this time last year she biggest track she’d jumped was a two-star.

Read more about Ioli’s story

You may also enjoy reading…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.