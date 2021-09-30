3 things the horse world is talking about today: Thursday 30 September 2021





1. The brand new five-star three-day-event in America

At first it looked as though US-based 2004 Olympic champion Leslie Law would be the only Brit entering the inaugural Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill, US, this month (14-17 October). Then came some more exciting British and British-based names, and now Zara Tindall joins the list of top riders from Britain and across the world making the trip. The 2006 world champion and London 2012 Olympic team silver medallist will contest the world’s newest CCI5* on Class Affair, alongside her compatriots Oliver Townend, on his two-time Kentucky Three-Day Event winner Cooley Master Class, Harry Meade on Superstition and Leslie Law on Voltaire De Tre. This will be Class Affair’s second event at the level. Also entered at this late stage – with entries officially closing today (30 September) – is 2016 Olympic team gold and individual silver medallist Astier Nicolas, on Babylon DeGamma, representing France. We may have had a replacement Burghley and two eventing championships in the past three months, but the eventing season is far from over and we cannot wait to see what Maryland is going to bring to the party.

2. Two Whitakers heading an exciting line-up in Barcelona

Excitement is growing for the impressive team Great Britain is fielding for this weekend’s Nations Cup Final in Barcelona, Spain (1-3 October). The squad of five showjumpers features John Whitaker as well as his nephew Jack Whitaker, plus two members of the Tokyo Olympic squad – Harry Charles and Holly Smith – and best-placed British contender from the European Showjumping Championships, Emily Moffitt. The FEI Longines Nations Cup Jumping Final consists of a three-day tournament at the Real Club De Polo’s Olympic arena and marks the finale to a depleted 2021 Nations Cup season. It will also determine which of the 10 teams in Europe division one (of which Great Britain is one) is relegated to the EEF Series (formerly division two) in 2022. Tense.

3. Welsh exhibits

If you’re in the showing world and not hearing back-to-back talk of Horse of the Year Show preparations, it’ll be excitement around breeders and producers of Welsh ponies and cobs beginning to announce their exhibits for the Welsh Pony and Cob Society official sale to be held from the 16-17 October at the Royal Welsh Showground.

