Who is your favourite? Meet the winners from day one of London International’s new BSPS classes





If you couldn’t attend this year, then these 2023 London International Horse Show showing results will help you stay up to date with the action without being at the ringside.

On Sunday and Monday at London International, the British Show Pony Society (BSPS) hosted its highly-anticipated showing finals for the first time in history. The performance-focused classes welcomed top-class competition, with amateurs and seasoned riders battling it out for the top spots.

Classes for coloured horses and ponies, working hunter ponies, lead rein sports ponies and performance ponies were held, alongside the ever-popular BSPS mountain and moorland supreme ridden championship.

Check out the winners from the 2023 BSPS London International Horse Show championships to see if you might be in with a shot of riding here next season:

2023 London International Horse Show showing results: winners from the BSPS performance showing championships

Non-native coloured

Leading a strong non-native coloured field is Charlotte Merrigan Martin aboard her own Solaris Dwenqua.

Native/cob/traditional coloured

Splashdown Lenny and Dawn Birdsey win the native/cob/traditional title before they take the overall coloured spoils.

Nursery stakes

Laura Lynch’s former HOYS supreme winner Noble Peppermint jumps to the nursery stakes title with Elsie Lynch in the saddle before they are reserve for the mini working hunter pony title.

Cradle stakes

The top spot in the cradle stakes final goes to Glebedale Sugarbabe ridden by Libby James. The pair went on to win the mini working hunter pony championship.

