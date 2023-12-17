Who is your favourite? Meet the winners from day one of London International’s new BSPS classes

{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • If you couldn’t attend this year, then these 2023 London International Horse Show showing results will help you stay up to date with the action without being at the ringside.

    On Sunday and Monday at London International, the British Show Pony Society (BSPS) hosted its highly-anticipated showing finals for the first time in history. The performance-focused classes welcomed top-class competition, with amateurs and seasoned riders battling it out for the top spots.

    Classes for coloured horses and ponies, working hunter ponies, lead rein sports ponies and performance ponies were held, alongside the ever-popular BSPS mountain and moorland supreme ridden championship.

    Check out the winners from the 2023 BSPS London International Horse Show championships to see if you might be in with a shot of riding here next season:

    2023 London International Horse Show showing results: winners from the BSPS performance showing championships

    Non-native coloured

    Leading a strong non-native coloured field is Charlotte Merrigan Martin aboard her own Solaris Dwenqua.

    Native/cob/traditional coloured

    Splashdown Lenny and Dawn Birdsey win the native/cob/traditional title before they take the overall coloured spoils.

    Nursery stakes

    Laura Lynch’s former HOYS supreme winner Noble Peppermint jumps to the nursery stakes title with Elsie Lynch in the saddle before they are reserve for the mini working hunter pony title.

    Cradle stakes

    The top spot in the cradle stakes final goes to Glebedale Sugarbabe ridden by Libby James. The pair went on to win the mini working hunter pony championship.

    H&H showing editor
    Born and raised in the Lake District, Alex has grown up on the showing scene. She has qualified and competed ponies at the Royal International, Horse of the Year Show and Olympia and has first-hand knowledge of the current issues in the showing world as well as the horses, ponies and riders who compete in the sport. Alex joined H&H in January 2018 since when she has cemented its place as the leading equestrian publication for both showing reports and current showing news in the UK.
