The London International Horse Show 2023 dressage grand prix times for the FEI World Cup qualifier, presented by Bret Willson Dressage International Ltd and supported by Horse & Hound, have been released ahead of this afternoon’s action (Wednesday, 12 December).
The 15 competitors are split into two judging blocks, with eight in the first and seven in the second. The class is seeded so the higher-ranked horses, who are likely to score better, are mostly in the second half of the draw, which starts at 3.27pm after a short break. However, the high-scoring Everdale and Lottie Fry are among the first group of competitors due to the combination competing together only sparingly this year.
London Horse Show 2023 dressage times: British riders
- Lewis Carrier and Diego V: 2.36pm
- Lottie Fry and Everdale: 2.45pm
- Emile Faurie and Bellevue: 3.27pm
- Becky Moody and Jagerbomb: 3.45pm
- Charlotte Dujardin and Imhotep: 4.21pm
Other top contenders and favourites’ times
- Abigail Lyle and Giraldo (IRL): 2.18pm
- Morgan Barbançon and Sir Donnerhall II OLD (FRA): 3.54pm
- Alexandre Ayache and Jolene (FRA): 4.03pm
- Denise Nekeman and Boston STH (NED): 4.21pm
The dressage grand prix is the main class of Wednesday afternoon’s performance at the London International Horse Show at ExCeL. It will be available to watch live via FEI TV. H&H will also be reporting on the action.
All combinations who score more than 65% will move forward to the grand prix freestyle tomorrow (14 December), which determines the final placings for this leg of Western European League World Cup qualifiers.
The freestyle will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and the red button from 7.15pm. More details on how to watch the action from London.
European team gold medallists Charlotte and Lottie, who have both won in London before, will be in strong contention again this year. But expect them to be pushed all the way by the strong contingent from France as well as Becky and the impressive nine-year-old Jagerbomb who will be making his World Cup debut.
