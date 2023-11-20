Charlotte Dujardin and Lottie Fry set to delight dressage fans in London





Britain’s golden girls headline a stellar list of London International Horse Show dressage entries.

Charlotte Dujardin and Lottie Fry, who were both on the team that won European gold this summer, are among those due to compete in the five-star dressage classes on the first two days of the show, which runs from 13 to a8 December at the ExCeL.

Lottie, who took both titles on offer, the World Cup leg and the freestyle, last year, will bring her Olympic team bronze medal-winning ride Everdale.

“The London International Horse Show is one of my favourite shows of the year,” she said.

“Being able to compete at this level in front of my home fans is very special, and there is always an amazing atmosphere. The 2022 show was incredible for me and I hope to be able to do the same again.”

Lottie and Charlotte, who is to ride her European team gold medal-winning ride Imhotep, will be joined in the British camp at London by 2023 Europeans reserves Becky Moody and Jagerbomb, Lewis Carrier on Diego V and Emile Faurie with Bellevue.

Show director Simon Brooks-Ward told H&H: “We are delighted to announce such a wonderful line up for our FEI Dressage World Cup competition, with such a solid contingent of British riders. The show is incredibly proud to attract some of the strongest riders in the sport, providing fans with a true dressage spectacle year on year, and we wish them the best of luck in the upcoming competition.”

The international challenge to the home combinations on the London International Horse Show dressage entries list includes France’s Morgan Barbançon and her championship ride Sir Donnerhall II, and Alexandre Ayache with Jolene. British-based Kathleen Kröncke and Uniteds Maerchen will represent Germany, Abigail Lyle will ride Giraldo for Ireland and Caroline Chew will represent Singapore on Blue Hors Zatchmo.

