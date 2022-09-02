When a lost shoe knocks down your showjump and 6 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week, including an amazing moment during a showjumping round to a truly incredible video of someone tackling this year’s Burghley cross-country course.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts of the week

What an amazing photo of Harvey Smith and his son Robert on Warpaint back in the day

Can anybody relate?

Hup

And now for something a little different – watch this amazing video of Duncan Shaw, who is a mountain bike and trials rider, negotiate this years Burghley cross-country track, even including him jumping off the Leaf Pit…!

Yipee

Laura Collett and London 52 are the lucky recipients of some training with Carl Hester

But our favourite social media post this week is…



Look closely…

