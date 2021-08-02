{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
First glimpse of beautiful Tokyo Olympics showjumps as eventing team course revealed

    • Today (2 August) the world’s best event riders will do battle for team and individual medals in the Olympic eventing showjumping phase at the Tokyo Games. It will be a nail-biting competition, with Britain holding team gold after the cross-country phase, with Australia in silver and France in bronze.

    The action for the final day of the eventing at the Tokyo Games starts at 5pm today local time (9am British time).

    The individual riders jump first, in reverse order of merit, with the team riders following them. One rider goes from each team, in reverse order of merit. You can find out the starting order of the British riders here. The team medals will be decided after this round of showjumping. Then the top 25 riders will jump anoter round of showjumps for the individual medals.

    The course designer for the Olympic eventing showjumping today is Santiago Varela from Spain, while the technical delegate is Britain’s Philip Surl.

    There are 12 numbers fences in total, and the course includes one treble and one double combination. The course is a total of 490m in length and the time allowed is 79 seconds. Let’s take a virtual walk around the course…

    Olympic eventing showjumping course for team medals

    Fence one
    Fence two

    Fence three

    Fence four

    Fence five A – there are six strides between fences four and five and there is one stride between five A and five B

    Fence five B – there is one stride between five B and five C

    Fence five C

    Fence six

    Fence seven – there are five strides between fences six and seven

    Fence eight

    Fence nine A – there is one stride between fence nine A and nine B

    Fence nine B

    Fence 10

    Fence 11

    Fence 12 – there are five strides between fences 11 and 12

    Olympic eventing showjumping: team competition course plan

    Full running orders

