First glimpse of beautiful Tokyo Olympics showjumps as eventing team course revealed

The course designer for the Olympic eventing showjumping today is Santiago Varela from Spain, while the technical delegate is Britain’s Philip Surl.

There are 12 numbers fences in total, and the course includes one treble and one double combination. The course is a total of 490m in length and the time allowed is 79 seconds. Let’s take a virtual walk around the course…

Olympic eventing showjumping course for team medals

Fence one

Fence two

Fence three

Fence four

Fence five A – there are six strides between fences four and five and there is one stride between five A and five B

Fence five B – there is one stride between five B and five C

Fence five C

Fence six

Fence seven – there are five strides between fences six and seven

Fence eight

Fence nine A – there is one stride between fence nine A and nine B

Fence nine B

Fence 10

Fence 11

Fence 12 – there are five strides between fences 11 and 12

Olympic eventing showjumping: team competition course plan

Full running orders

