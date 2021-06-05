How to watch Bicton Horse Trials – catch all the four-star action





Britain’s spring four-star bonanza takes place in Devon this year, and we all want to know how to watch Bicton Horse Trials (10-13 June).

The event, which is supported by Chedington, has taken on the three classes usually hosted at Bramham – a CCI4*-L, a CCI4*-S and the under-25 CCI4*-L – and has huge entries.

How to watch Bicton Horse Trials

The action will all be live streamed on Horse & Country TV. Where there are classes running simultaneously, there will be two windows to accommodate that.

Coverage from Wednesday to Friday inclusive will be free, while the Saturday and Sunday coverage is for H&C+ members only – you can join H&C+ from £5.99 a month.

Streaming of the CCI4*-L trot-up on Sunday morning is to be confirmed.

How to follow Bicton Horse Trials with Horse & Hound



Find extensive coverage of the event from Wednesday’s trot-ups through to Sunday at horseandhound.co.uk/eventing-hub

Our magazine report and a column from competitor Andrew Nicholson will be published in 17 June issue.

Hear from under-25 competitor Yasmin Ingham on The Horse & Hound Podcast in 10 June episode. We will also review Bicton on 17 June episode of the podcast. Visit horseandhound.co.uk/podcast or search “Horse & Hound Podcast” in your favourite podcast app.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

No more FOMO! All the equestrian sport you want to watch via online streaming or on TV Don’t miss out on any action with our useful guide of what to watch this week Medal contender out of Tokyo Olympics after sustaining serious injury in a fall The rider would have been a strong contender for both a team and individual medal at this summer’s Olympic Games If you want to keep up with the latest from the equestrian world without leaving home, grab a H&H subscription

Bicton Horse Trials timetable

CCI4*-L and under-25 CCI4*-L: these class have their first trot-up on Wednesday, 9 June afternoon and dressage is chiefly on Thursday, 10 and Friday, 11 June. The cross-country is on Saturday, 12 June and the final trot-up and showjumping on Sunday, 13 June.

CCI4*-S: the dressage for this class is chiefly on Thursday, 10 and Friday, 11 June. The showjumping is on Saturday, 12 June and the cross-country is on Sunday, 13 June.

There may be a handful of dressage tests on Wednesday, 9 June afternoon.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find out more about getting the magazine delivered to your door every week.