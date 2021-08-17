Five-star winners and Olympic medallists head entries for Bicton five-star





Olympic team gold medallist Oliver Townend heads the Chedington Bicton Horse Trials entries for the one-off five-star this autumn (2-5 September).

A small field of just 37 horses had been entered for the Devon showcase by the ballot date of noon today (17 August), with Oliver one of four riders entered on more than one horse. He has MHS King Joules and Tregilder in the line-up.

The other riders challenging with two mounts are Pippa Funnell (Majas Hope and Billy Walk On), David Doel (Galileo Nieuwmoed and Ferro Point) and Ireland’s Padraig McCarthy (Leonidas II and HHS Noble Call).

Two horses who have won five-stars come forward – the 2019 Badminton Horse Trials winner Vanir Kamira, with Piggy March, and the 2018 Burghley Horse Trials winner Ringwood Sky Boy, under New Zealand’s Tim Price. Tim’s wife Jonelle Price will also ride at the event, with Grappa Nera.

Nicola Wilson is entered with JL Dublin, who won the CCI4*-L at Bicton Horse Trials in June, as is Gemma Tattersall with Chilli Knight, who were seventh in the CCI4*-L in June. But both pairs are also on the British long-list for the European Championships later in September, so their participation at Bicton will be dependent on selection decisions. One of Pippa’s rides, Billy Walk On, is also on the Europeans long list.

Fans will also be excited to see William Fox-Pitt, who has won a record 14 times at five-star, entered with Oratorio II, and reigning world champion Ros Canter, who brings forward Pencos Crown Jewel, who was ninth at Bicton in June. The other strong British contenders include Alex Bragg with King Of The Mill and Izzy Taylor on Fonbherna Lancer.

Felicity Collins (RSH Contend Or), Will Rawlin (VIP Vinnie), George Hilton-Jones (Efraim) and Harry Mutch (HD Bronze) are among the younger British riders on the Bicton Horse Trials entries list.

You might also be interested in:

Novel plan to boost eventing prize money via live-streaming to launch at British five-star Looking for somewhere to stay near Bicton? We’ve got you covered… Looking for a place to stay near Bicton so you can catch the CCI5* action? We've rounded up some well-rated Replacement British five-star event to run over Burghley weekend Britain long-lists 30 combinations for European Eventing Championships Save extra 10% on Horse & Hound subscriptions with SUN10 discount code

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.