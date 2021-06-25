Britain long-lists 30 combinations for European Eventing Championships

The British riders long-listed for the European Eventing Championships 2021 (22-26 September) have been revealed.
Today (25 June) British Equestrian and the British Eventing selectors confirmed 30 combinations that will form the long-list of entries for the Europeans, which take place in Avenches, Switzerland.
The combinations are:
- Sarah Bullimore with the Kew Jumping Syndicate, Brett Bullimore’s and her own Corouet
- Ros Canter with Caroline Moore’s and her own Allstar B and Michele Saul’s Lordships Graffalo
- Kirsty Chabert with John Johnston and Carole Somers’ Classic IV
- Emilie Chandler with Maria Doel’s Gortfadda Diamond
- Laura Collett with Karen Bartlett, Keith Scott’s and her own London 52 and her own Mr Bass
- Tina Cook with Elisabeth Murdoch and Keith Tyson’s Billy the Red
- William Fox-Pitt with Jennifer Dowling’s and his own Little Fire and the Oratorio Syndicate’s Oratorio
- Pippa Funnell with Jonathan and Jane Clarke’s MGH Grafton Street and Barbara and Nicholas Walkinshaw’s Billy Walk On
- Ben Hobday with Jane Chamber’s and his own Shadow Man
- Yasmin Ingham with Janette Chinn and Sue Davies’ Banzai Du Loir
- Tom Jackson with Patricia Davenport, Milly Simmie and Sarah Webb’s Capels Hollow Drift
- Kitty King with Diana Bown, Sally Eyre, Samantha Wilson and Sally Lloyd-Baker’s Vendredi Biats
- Piggy March with John and Chloe Perry and Alison Swinburn’s Brookfield Inocent
- Tom McEwen with Fred and Penny Barker, Jane Inns and Ali McEwen’s Toledo de Kerser
- Harry Meade with Mandy Gray’s and his own Superstition and David Bernstein, Sophie Caruth, Tamsie Castle and Nigella Hall’s Tenareze
- Mollie Summerland with her own Charly van ter Heiden
- Gemma Tattersall with Caroline Teltsch’s Santiago Bay and Christopher Stone’s Chilli Knight
- Izzy Taylor with Mark Sartori’s and her own Monkeying Around
- Oliver Townend with Karyn Schuter, Angela Hislop and Val Ryan’s Ballaghmor Class and Angela Hislop’s Cooley Master Class
- Nicola Wilson with Deirdre Johnston and James and Jo Lambert’s JL Dublin and James and Jo Lambert’s Bulana
- Isabelle (Bubby) Upton with Rachel Upton’s Cannavaro and Rachel Upton’s Cola
The combinations hold their place on the long-list subject to achieving the necessary minimum eligibility requirements to qualify for the championship.
A British Equestrian spokesman said selection decisions are subject to the athletes and horses maintaining fitness and performance, and this list may be amended at any stage.
“When the championship schedule is released, a further nominated selection meeting will be held to narrow down the long list to 18 combinations that will be submitted to the FEI as our nominated entries”, the spokesman said.
The selected squad of six; four team and two individual combinations, plus reserves, will be announced on or around 20 August.
