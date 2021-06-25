Britain long-lists 30 combinations for European Eventing Championships





The British riders long-listed for the European Eventing Championships 2021 (22-26 September) have been revealed.

Today (25 June) British Equestrian and the British Eventing selectors confirmed 30 combinations that will form the long-list of entries for the Europeans, which take place in Avenches, Switzerland.

The combinations are:

The combinations hold their place on the long-list subject to achieving the necessary minimum eligibility requirements to qualify for the championship.

A British Equestrian spokesman said selection decisions are subject to the athletes and horses maintaining fitness and performance, and this list may be amended at any stage.

“When the championship schedule is released, a further nominated selection meeting will be held to narrow down the long list to 18 combinations that will be submitted to the FEI as our nominated entries”, the spokesman said.

The selected squad of six; four team and two individual combinations, plus reserves, will be announced on or around 20 August.

