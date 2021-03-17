Something to look forward to: 2021 European Championships venue confirmed





The 2021 European Eventing Championships will run in Avenches, Switzerland, the FEI has revealed.

The FEI announced the decision today (17 March) along with the allocation of the 2023 championships to Haras du Pin, France. The host venues, along with those for a number of other events, were confirmed at the FEI board’s online meeting yesterday, with the “full support of the FEI eventing committee and the European Equestrian Federation”.

FEI secretary general Sabrina Ibáñez said: “We are pleased to have the Swiss venue of Avenches hosting the 2021 championships.

“Following last year’s postponement of the Tokyo Games, the FEI had originally cancelled European Championships in all three Olympic and Paralympic disciplines so that the focus could remain on the Games in 2021, but our community encouraged us to review that decision and we listened to those voices.

“After carefully reviewing three strong bids, which also included Boekelo in the Netherlands and Montelibretti in Italy, the FEI board voted to allocate this year’s FEI Eventing European Championship to Avenches.

“We are happy to be able to give our community something to look forward to during these difficult days as we tackle the EHV-1 outbreak and work to put in place protocols to get our horses and athletes back to competing again.”

The championships will run from 23-26 September.

The FEI board had originally allocated the 2021 championships to Haras du Pin, but organisers had been unable to find alternative dates when the event was rescheduled owing to the Olympics’ postponement.

“However, they put forward a proposal to the FEI to host the championships in 2023 and this was agreed by the FEI board this week,” an FEI spokesman said. “Dates for the championship in 2023 are yet to be confirmed.”

The FEI board also allocated the FEI Jumping Ponies Trophy Final 2021 (26-30 December) to Mechelen, Belgium. Kronenberg, the Netherlands, will host the 2021 showjumping Nations Cup youth final from 23-26 September.

