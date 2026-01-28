Agreement reached in Olympic rider’s human anti-doping case for prescribed medication





Irish Olympic showjumper Darragh Kenny can return to competition next month after serving a four-month provisional suspension.

On 13 October Darragh was provisionally suspended in a human anti-doping case relating to prescribed treatment for a medical condition.

Following the European Showjumping Championships in A Coruña, Spain, last summer (16-20 July) Darragh was notified of a positive result for a prohibited medication under anti-doping regulations. He confirmed that the medication was part of a prescribed treatment he was taking under medical supervision for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

In an update, the FEI published that a “final agreement” was reached on 15 January and Darragh’s provisional suspension will end on 12 February.

At the time of his suspension, Darragh said he was cooperating fully with the FEI and the International Testing Agency, which handles human anti-doping cases. He emphasised that he “never intended to gain any competitive advantage”.

“My sole aim was to responsibly address a medical condition under professional guidance,” he said.

“I am deeply grateful to my national federation, my sponsors, owners, clients and the broader equestrian community for their support throughout this process. Thank you for your understanding.”

A spokesperson for Darragh told H&H that he does not wish to comment further on the matter.

Darragh is one of Ireland’s leading riders; he and Eddy Blue were part of the team that finished fourth at the Europeans, and came seventh individually. Darragh was part of the team at the Tokyo Olympics with VDL Cartello and the 2019 Europeans in Rotterdam, riding Balou Du Reventon.

