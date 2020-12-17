European Eventing Championships back on the cards following FEI U-turn

The 2021 FEI European Eventing Championships may yet go ahead following a U-turn by the federation’s decision-makers.

The FEI board has agreed to reopen the bid process for next year’s eventing Euros “following numerous requests” from people in the sport. The dressage and showjumping Europeans have already been confirmed for next year.

This marks a full 180-degree shift from the statement given by the FEI to H&H this month, explaining in detail why the championships could not go ahead and the bid process that had led them to that decision earlier this year.

A statement from the FEI today (17 December) said the requests came from “a number of European eventing stakeholders”, including national federations and athletes, and the reopened bid process has the full support of the European Equestrian Federation and the FEI eventing committee.

The bid process opens tomorrow (Friday, 18 December) and national federations and organisers have until 15 January to apply.

The championships will be allocated by the FEI board in March.

The bidding process for the cancelled 2021 European Dressage Championships for under-25s, which were due to take place in Donaueschingen in Germany next summer, has also been reopened. The deadline is also 15 January, with a decision expected in February.

The World Breeding dressage championships for young horses has also had a switch around. Verden, in Germany, which was set to host the 2020 event will now host next year’s championships that had originally been allocated to Ermelo in the Netherlands. The Dutch venue now adds the 2024 fixture to its 2022 and 2023 hosting duties instead.

The 2022 Endurance World Championships have been allocated to Isola della Scala in Verona, Italy.

