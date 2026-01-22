



Four-time dressage Olympian Richard Davison, who holds a master’s degree in law and advises sports lawyers on equestrian matters, believes introducing mandatory rehabilitation protocols within equestrian disciplinary sanctions could help offending riders change and improve the reputation of the sport



For some, the London International Horse Show might seem like a distant memory. But the performance of Lottie Fry and Glamourdale was outstanding and will stay with me for some time. All five of our British riders did us proud. It was great to welcome German-based Susan Pape back onto home ground and to enjoy Sadie Smith’s London debut.

Following the completion of her suspension, Charlotte Dujardin’s return to competition was fully justified. The principles of natural justice dictate that once a disciplinary sanction has been served, the matter is concluded, and British Dressage’s (BD) CDI selection policy rightly reflects this. Despite that, public interest in Charlotte remained high.

It was therefore a relief for many to hear welcoming cheers from at least a large part of the grandstand as she entered the arena. Under such scrutiny, her grand prix performance was a masterclass in focus and technical riding.

The two-day dressage package went down well and included educational and entertaining events scheduled between the two FEI classes. I hosted a thought-provoking “Dressage in the spotlight” session, bringing together visitors, representatives from the FEI and BD, riders and other professionals to openly discuss some of the key issues currently facing the sport.

Constructive sanctions

The issue of abusive training techniques arose. The discussion focused on a proposal for sanctions to include mandatory rehabilitation as a structured route back into the sport.

Rather than being punitive, the aim would be to provide psychological and educational support, alongside professional evaluation, to ensure that individuals take ownership of their actions and reform their training methods.

Iain Graham, CEO of British Showjumping, explained how they already provide this, and I have received a copy of the Danish federation’s equivalent protocol. Not all offending riders can face up to their actions. Instead, they target their frustration at those who reported them or the governing bodies that had to impose the sanctions.

Using Charlotte’s violations as a case study, I don’t think anyone could blame her if she were to feel as though she had been thrown under the bus by the person reporting her. I think she was. Why would anyone wait four years before reporting a welfare case if they cared about horse abuse?

On that basis, some understandably felt that the complainant’s actions were intended to harm Charlotte’s professional reputation.

But that is irrelevant and not the issue that incenses many onlookers. They remain shocked by the video depicting an Olympic champion, who previously promoted equine welfare, excessively whipping a horse while training it. On those grounds, they feel deceived.

The interests and wellbeing of horses must always be foremost, but surely the nature of these offences indicates that perpetrators are fundamentally misguided and in need of educational assistance and redirection where out-dated practices are entrenched. Most riders would struggle to rehabilitate without support, particularly under public scrutiny.

Relying on statements published in connection with disciplinary proceedings won’t cut it with the public. Nor will simply returning to the winner’s enclosure.

Remaining silent is also ineffective as it creates a void. This can too easily be filled with an assumption that the only reforms that have been made are those that ensure the perpetrator won’t get caught again.

This assumption may not be accurate, but in the absence of transparency, it’s difficult to counter.

Restoring trust

There are no guarantees when it comes to restoring lost integrity. The public tends to view cases involving animal mistreatment differently from other wrongdoings.

However, there is one common requirement if trust is to be restored: that all endeavours towards rehabilitation and reform have been exhausted.

Petitions against the use of horses in sport show no sign of easing. At present, BD and the FEI don’t include mandatory rehabilitation protocols within their disciplinary sanctions, but such measures could support both the rehabilitation of offending riders and the reputation of the sport.

For everyone’s sake, these protocols should be implemented as a matter of urgency.

