Novel plan to boost eventing prize money via live-streaming to launch at British five-star





A new concept to top-up eventing prize money from live-streaming sales will make its debut at the Chedington Bicton Park CCI5* Horse Trials.

The five-star fixture (2-5 September), organised to replace the cancelled 2021 Burghley Horse Trials, will be live-streamed by Elite Eventing TV.

The Event Rider Master series team is behind the new Elite Eventing TV channel, which will be broadcast via Horse & Country TV’s streaming service (H&C+). Access to watch the Bicton live-stream will cost £25, or £20 for Horse & Country members, and content will also be available on-demand for 90 days after the event.

A total of £7.50 from every streaming ‘pass’, over the initial 5,000 passes sold, will be donated to the Elite Eventing fund. This creates an additional prize pot for the event – dubbed the Elite Eventing Premium – which will top up the prize money for the top-end of the leaderboard.

“We’re delighted to be launching this model at Bicton and supporting the only five-star event in the UK for the past two years,” said Elite Eventing TV owner, Chris Stone.

“Elite Eventing has created a direct link between event riders who make our sport what it is, and the global audience who admire and thrive on the passion and adrenaline that eventing brings. Elite Eventing will deliver a world class broadcast that offers value for money to the fans alongside reinvestment back into the sport.”

Bicton has a total prize fund of €125,000 (£105,917), with €40,000 (£33,893) going to the winner. Any money raised through the pay per view live-streaming model will be awarded on top of this, split on a percentage basis between first and 10th places. First place will receive 32% of the extra money, with 10th receiving one percent.

For information, visit: www.horseandcountry.tv/elite-eventing

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.