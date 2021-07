Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Following the news that Bicton Arena will host a CCI5* this autumn after Burghley announced it would have to cancel in May, we have put together a list of hotels near Bicton, plus other places to stay in Devon nearby. The event will run on the same dates – 2–5 September – and at the time of writing, all accommodation below had some availability, but we expect they will book up quickly so don’t hang around.

Check out these hotels near Bicton, plus B&Bs and other places to stay, listed in order of distance from the venue (EX9 7BL)…

Syon House

Distance to Bicton: 1.3 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

The King’s Arms, Otterton

Distance to Bicton: 1.4 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

The Long Range, Budleigh Salterton

Distance to Bicton: 2.6 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

Victoria Hotel, Sidmouth

Distance to Bicton: 4.8 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

Kingswood & Devoran Hotel, Sidmouth

Distance to Bicton: 5 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

Woodlands Hotel, Sidmouth

Distance to Bicton: 5.3 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

Cheriton Guest House, Sidmouth

Distance to Bicton: 5.7 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |

Southcombe Guest House, Sidmouth

Distance to Bicton: 5.7 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

Innkeeper’s Collection at St George & Dragon Vintage Inn, Clyst St George

Distance to Bicton: 5.8 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

Premier Inn Exmouth Seafront

Distance to Bicton: 6.7 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

Royal Beacon Hotel, Exmouth

Distance to Bicton: 6.8 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

Travelodge Exeter M5

Distance to Bicton: 7.9 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

Buckley Farmhouse, Sidbury

Distance to Bicton: 8.5 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |

Premier Inn Exeter M5 J29

Distance to Bicton: 8.8 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

Premier Inn Exeter Countess Wear

Distance to Bicton: 10.9 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

Premier Inn Exeter City Centre

Distance to Bicton: 11.4 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

Exeter Court Hotel

Distance to Bicton: 13 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

The Masons Arms, Branscombe

Distance to Bicton: 13.4 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

Premier Inn Honiton

Distance to Bicton: 15.2 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4½/5 |

Beachcroft B&B, Seaton

Distance to Bicton: 15.9 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 |

Travelodge Tiverton

Distance to Bicton: 23.5 miles | Trip Advisor rating: 4/5 |

