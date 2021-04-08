Today (8 April 2021) the Grand National meeting gets underway at Aintree Racecourse.
Here we bring you a full day-by-day breakdown of the Grand National racecard, so that you know what is happening, when at this year’s meeting.
Grand National racecard
Thursday 8 April
1.45pm: SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices’ Chase (Grade One)
2.20pm: Doom Bar Anniversary four-year-old Juvenile Hurdle (Grade One)
2.50pm: Betway Bowl Chase (Grade One)
3.25pm: Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade One)
4.05pm: Rose Paterson Randox Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Chase (Class Two)
4.40pm: Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase (Grade Three)
5.15pm: Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade Two)
Friday 9 April
1.45pm: Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle (Grade Three)
2.20pm: Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle (Grade One)
2.50pm: Betway Mildmay Novices’ Chase (Grade One)
3.25pm: Marsh Chase (Grade One)
4.05pm: Randox Topham Handicap Chase (Grade Three)
4.40pm: Doom Bar Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (Grade One)
5.15pm: Pinsent Masons Handicap Hurdle (Class Two)
Saturday 10 April
1.45pm: EFT Systems Handicap Hurdle (Grade Three)
2.25pm: Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade One)
3pm: Doom Bar Maghull Novices’ Chase (Grade One)
3.35pm: Ryanair Stayers Hurdle (Grade One)
4.15pm: Betway Handicap Chase (Grade Three)
5.15pm: Randox Grand National Handicap Chase (Grade Three)
6.20pm: Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade Two)
