Today (8 April 2021) the Grand National meeting gets underway at Aintree Racecourse.

Here we bring you a full day-by-day breakdown of the Grand National racecard, so that you know what is happening, when at this year’s meeting.

Grand National racecard

Thursday 8 April



1.45pm: SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices’ Chase (Grade One)

2.20pm: Doom Bar Anniversary four-year-old Juvenile Hurdle (Grade One)

2.50pm: Betway Bowl Chase (Grade One)

3.25pm: Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade One)

4.05pm: Rose Paterson Randox Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Chase (Class Two)

4.40pm: Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase (Grade Three)

5.15pm: Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade Two)

Friday 9 April



1.45pm: Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle (Grade Three)

2.20pm: Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle (Grade One)

2.50pm: Betway Mildmay Novices’ Chase (Grade One)

3.25pm: Marsh Chase (Grade One)

4.05pm: Randox Topham Handicap Chase (Grade Three)

4.40pm: Doom Bar Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (Grade One)

5.15pm: Pinsent Masons Handicap Hurdle (Class Two)

Saturday 10 April



1.45pm: EFT Systems Handicap Hurdle (Grade Three)

2.25pm: Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade One)

3pm: Doom Bar Maghull Novices’ Chase (Grade One)

3.35pm: Ryanair Stayers Hurdle (Grade One)

4.15pm: Betway Handicap Chase (Grade Three)

5.15pm: Randox Grand National Handicap Chase (Grade Three)

6.20pm: Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade Two)

