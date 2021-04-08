{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Which race? Which day? What time? The full Grand National meeting racecard

    • Today (8 April 2021) the Grand National meeting gets underway at Aintree Racecourse.

    Here we bring you a full day-by-day breakdown of the Grand National racecard, so that you know what is happening, when at this year’s meeting.

    Grand National racecard

    Thursday 8 April

    1.45pm: SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices’ Chase (Grade One)
    2.20pm: Doom Bar Anniversary four-year-old Juvenile Hurdle (Grade One)
    2.50pm: Betway Bowl Chase (Grade One)
    3.25pm: Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade One)
    4.05pm: Rose Paterson Randox Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Chase (Class Two)
    4.40pm: Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase (Grade Three)
    5.15pm: Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade Two)

    Friday 9 April

    1.45pm: Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle (Grade Three)
    2.20pm: Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle (Grade One)
    2.50pm: Betway Mildmay Novices’ Chase (Grade One)
    3.25pm: Marsh Chase (Grade One)
    4.05pm: Randox Topham Handicap Chase (Grade Three)
    4.40pm: Doom Bar Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (Grade One)
    5.15pm: Pinsent Masons Handicap Hurdle (Class Two)

    Saturday 10 April

    1.45pm: EFT Systems Handicap Hurdle (Grade Three)
    2.25pm: Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade One)
    3pm: Doom Bar Maghull Novices’ Chase (Grade One)
    3.35pm: Ryanair Stayers Hurdle (Grade One)
    4.15pm: Betway Handicap Chase (Grade Three)
    5.15pm: Randox Grand National Handicap Chase (Grade Three)
    6.20pm: Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade Two)

