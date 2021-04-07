Who will win the Grand National? Have a flutter on your pick here…

{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    Who will win the Grand National? Here are the runners to pick from

    The following horses will line up for the Grand National. Currently 44 horses are declared to run, but only 40 are permitted to line up in the race.

    Horse: Cloth Cap | Jockey: Tom Scudamore | Place bet: 4/1
    Trainer: Jonjo O’Neill

    Burrows Saint| Jockey: Mr P W Mullins | Place bet: 8/1
    Willie Mullins

    Minella Times | Jockey: Rachael Blackmore | Place bet: 9/1
    Henry De Bromhead

    Any Second Now |Jockey: Mark Walsh | Place bet: 10/1
    Henry de Bromhead

    Kimberlite Candy | Jockey: Richie McLernon | Place bet: 10/1
    Nicky Henderson

    Secret Reprieve | Jockey: Not yet confirmed as this horse is second reserve to run | Place bet: 12/1
    Evan Williams

    Discorama | Jockey: B J Cooper | Place bet: 14/1
    Paul Nolan

    Magic Of Light | Jockey: Robbie Power | Place bet: 16/1
    Jessica Harrington

    Acapella Bourgeois | Jockey: Danny Mullins | Place bet: 20/1
    W. P. Mullins

    Farclas | Jockey: Jack Kennedy | Place bet: 20/1
    Denise Foster

    Mister Malarky | Jockey: Jonjo O’Neill Jr | Place bet: 20/1
    Colin Tizzard

    What is the prize money for winning?

    The total prize pot for the 2021 Randox Grand National Handicap Chase is £750,000 and the winner takes home £375,000 making it the most valuable jumps race in Britain and Ireland.

    Recent winners

    2020: race cancelled due to Covid-19
    2019: Tiger Roll – read the race report
    2018: Tiger Roll – read the race report
    2017: One For Arthur – read the race report
    2016: Rule The World – read the race report
    2015: Many Clouds – read the race report
    2014: Pineau de Re – read the race report
    2013: Auroras Encore – read the race report
    2012: Neptune Collonges – read the race report

    Winning-most trainer, horse, jockey and owner

    There are currently four all-time leading Grand National trainers — each have won four renewals of the race. They are George Dockeray (Lottery, 1839; Jerry, 1840; Gaylad, 1842; Miss Mowbray, 1852), Fred Rimell (E.S.B., 1956; Nicolaus Silver, 1961; Gay Trip, 1970; Rag Trade, 1976) and Ginger McCain (Red Rum, 1973, 1974, 1977; Amberleigh House, 2004. The all-time most successful horse in the Grand National is Red Rum, who won it a total of four times. The top all-time Grand National jockey is George Stevens, who won a total of five times – (Freetrader, 1856; Emblem 1863; Emblematic, 1864; The Colonel, 1869, 1870). And there are four leading Grand National owners, who each have a total of three wins to their names — James Octavius Machell (Disturbance, 1873; Reugny, 1874; Regal, 1876), Noel Le Mare (Red Rum, 1973, 1974, 1977), Trevor Hemmings (Hedgehunter, 2005; Ballabriggs, 2011, Many Clouds, 2015) and Gigginstown House Stud (Rule The World, 2016; Tiger Roll, 2018, 2019).

