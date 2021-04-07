Who will win the Grand National? Have a flutter on your pick here…





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Who will win the Grand National when the race gets underway at 5.15pm on Saturday 10 April 2021? Here’s the full list of runners and riders…

Who will win the Grand National? Here are the runners to pick from

The following horses will line up for the Grand National. Currently 44 horses are declared to run, but only 40 are permitted to line up in the race.

Horse: Cloth Cap | Jockey: Tom Scudamore | Place bet: 4/1

Trainer: Jonjo O’Neill

Burrows Saint| Jockey: Mr P W Mullins | Place bet: 8/1

Willie Mullins

Minella Times | Jockey: Rachael Blackmore | Place bet: 9/1

Henry De Bromhead

Any Second Now |Jockey: Mark Walsh | Place bet: 10/1

Henry de Bromhead

Kimberlite Candy | Jockey: Richie McLernon | Place bet: 10/1

Nicky Henderson

Secret Reprieve | Jockey: Not yet confirmed as this horse is second reserve to run | Place bet: 12/1

Evan Williams

Discorama | Jockey: B J Cooper | Place bet: 14/1

Paul Nolan

Magic Of Light | Jockey: Robbie Power | Place bet: 16/1

Jessica Harrington

Acapella Bourgeois | Jockey: Danny Mullins | Place bet: 20/1

W. P. Mullins

Farclas | Jockey: Jack Kennedy | Place bet: 20/1

Denise Foster

Mister Malarky | Jockey: Jonjo O’Neill Jr | Place bet: 20/1

Colin Tizzard

What is the prize money for winning?

The total prize pot for the 2021 Randox Grand National Handicap Chase is £750,000 and the winner takes home £375,000 making it the most valuable jumps race in Britain and Ireland.

Recent winners

2020: race cancelled due to Covid-19

2019: Tiger Roll – read the race report

2018: Tiger Roll – read the race report

2017: One For Arthur – read the race report

2016: Rule The World – read the race report

2015: Many Clouds – read the race report

2014: Pineau de Re – read the race report

2013: Auroras Encore – read the race report

2012: Neptune Collonges – read the race report

Winning-most trainer, horse, jockey and owner

There are currently four all-time leading Grand National trainers — each have won four renewals of the race. They are George Dockeray (Lottery, 1839; Jerry, 1840; Gaylad, 1842; Miss Mowbray, 1852), Fred Rimell (E.S.B., 1956; Nicolaus Silver, 1961; Gay Trip, 1970; Rag Trade, 1976) and Ginger McCain (Red Rum, 1973, 1974, 1977; Amberleigh House, 2004. The all-time most successful horse in the Grand National is Red Rum, who won it a total of four times. The top all-time Grand National jockey is George Stevens, who won a total of five times – (Freetrader, 1856; Emblem 1863; Emblematic, 1864; The Colonel, 1869, 1870). And there are four leading Grand National owners, who each have a total of three wins to their names — James Octavius Machell (Disturbance, 1873; Reugny, 1874; Regal, 1876), Noel Le Mare (Red Rum, 1973, 1974, 1977), Trevor Hemmings (Hedgehunter, 2005; Ballabriggs, 2011, Many Clouds, 2015) and Gigginstown House Stud (Rule The World, 2016; Tiger Roll, 2018, 2019).

Continued below…

How to watch the Grand National on TV: your armchair viewing guide Here’s our full guide of how to watch the Grand National on TV... *Spring special offer* 5 issues of Horse & Hound for just £5 If you want to keep up with the latest from the equestrian world without leaving home, grab a H&H subscription

18+, T&C Apply, BegambleAware, Commercial Content.

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on completely ad-free