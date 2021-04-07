Who will win the Grand National? Have a flutter on your pick here…

Who will win the Grand National when the race gets underway at 5.15pm on Saturday 10 April 2021? Here’s the full list of runners and riders…
Who will win the Grand National? Here are the runners to pick from
The following horses will line up for the Grand National. Currently 44 horses are declared to run, but only 40 are permitted to line up in the race.
Horse: Cloth Cap | Jockey: Tom Scudamore | Place bet: 4/1
Trainer: Jonjo O’Neill
Burrows Saint| Jockey: Mr P W Mullins | Place bet: 8/1
Willie Mullins
Minella Times | Jockey: Rachael Blackmore | Place bet: 9/1
Henry De Bromhead
Any Second Now |Jockey: Mark Walsh | Place bet: 10/1
Henry de Bromhead
Kimberlite Candy | Jockey: Richie McLernon | Place bet: 10/1
Nicky Henderson
Secret Reprieve | Jockey: Not yet confirmed as this horse is second reserve to run | Place bet: 12/1
Evan Williams
Discorama | Jockey: B J Cooper | Place bet: 14/1
Paul Nolan
Magic Of Light | Jockey: Robbie Power | Place bet: 16/1
Jessica Harrington
Acapella Bourgeois | Jockey: Danny Mullins | Place bet: 20/1
W. P. Mullins
Farclas | Jockey: Jack Kennedy | Place bet: 20/1
Denise Foster
Mister Malarky | Jockey: Jonjo O’Neill Jr | Place bet: 20/1
Colin Tizzard
Potters Corner | Jockey: Jack Tudor | Place bet: 20/1
Christian Williams
Anibale Fly | Jockey: Denis O’Regan | Place bet: 25/1
A J Martin
Bristol De Mai | Jockey: Daryl Jacob | Place bet: 25/1
Nigel Twiston-Davies
Some Neck | Jockey: Simon Torrens | Place bet: 25/1
John C McConnell
Takingrisks | Jockey: Sean Quinlan | Place bet: 25/1
Nicky Richards
Milan Native | Jockey: Mr J J Codd | Place bet: 28/1
Denise Foster
Lake View Lad | Jockey: Brian Hughes | Place bet: 33/1
N W Alexander
Lord Du Mesnil | Jockey: Nick Scholfield | Place bet: 33/1
Richard Hobson
Yala Enki | Jockey: Bryony Frost | Place bet: 33/1
Paul Nicholls
Canelo | Jockey: Tom Bellamy | Place bet: 40/1
Alan King
Chris’s Dream | Jockey: Darragh O’Keeffe | Place bet: 40/1
Henry De Bromhead
Double Shuffle | Jockey: Jonathan Burke | Place bet: 40/1
Tom George
Ok Corral | Jockey: Mr Mr Derek O’Connor | Place bet: 40/1
Nicky Henderson
Shattered Love | Jockey: Kevin Sexton | Place bet: 40/1
Denise Foster
The Long Mile | Jockey: L P Dempsey | Place bet: 40/1
J P Dempsey
Balko Des Flos | Jockey: Aidan Coleman | Place bet: 50/1
Henry De Bromhead
Class Conti | Jockey: Brian Hayes | Place bet: 50/1
Willie Mullins
Definitly Red | Jockey: Henry Brooke | Place bet: 50/1
Brian Ellison
Vieux Lion Rouge | Jockey: Conor O’Farrell | Place bet: 50/1
David Pipe
Alpha Des Obeaux | Jockey: Jody McGarvey | Place bet: 66/1
Denise Foster
Ballyoptic | Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies | Place bet: 66/1
Nigel Twiston-Davies
Fagan (horse is currently fourth reserve to run) | Jockey: Harry Bannister | Place bet: 66/1
Alex Hales
Give Me A Copper | Jockey: Harry Cobden | Place bet: 66/1
Paul Nicholls
Hogan’s Height | Jockey: Gavin Sheehan | Place bet: 66/1
Jamie Snowden
Jett | Jockey: Mr Sam Waley-Cohen | Place bet: 66/1
Jessica Harrington
Minellacelebration | Jockey: Ben Poste | Place bet: 66/1
Katy Price
Talkischeap | Jockey: Tom Cannon | Place bet: 66/1
Alan King
Tout Est Permis | Jockey: Sean Flanagan | Place bet: 66/1
Noel Meade
Blaklion | Jockey: Harry Skelton | Place bet: 80/1
Dan Skelton
Ami Desbois | Jockey: Kielan Woods | Place bet: 100/1
Graeme McPherson
Cabaret Queen | Jockey: Sean O’Keeffe | Place bet: 100/1
Willie Mullins
Kauto Riko | Jockey: No jockey confirmed yet (horse is third reserve to run) | Place bet: 100/1
Tom Gretton
Sub Lieutenant | Jockey: Tabitha Worsley | Place bet: 100/1
Georgie Howell
Betting terms and conditions: Minimum deposit £5. Bet credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude bet credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Be Gamble Aware.
What is the prize money for winning?
The total prize pot for the 2021 Randox Grand National Handicap Chase is £750,000 and the winner takes home £375,000 making it the most valuable jumps race in Britain and Ireland.
Recent winners
2020: race cancelled due to Covid-19
2019: Tiger Roll – read the race report
2018: Tiger Roll – read the race report
2017: One For Arthur – read the race report
2016: Rule The World – read the race report
2015: Many Clouds – read the race report
2014: Pineau de Re – read the race report
2013: Auroras Encore – read the race report
2012: Neptune Collonges – read the race report
Winning-most trainer, horse, jockey and owner
There are currently four all-time leading Grand National trainers — each have won four renewals of the race. They are George Dockeray (Lottery, 1839; Jerry, 1840; Gaylad, 1842; Miss Mowbray, 1852), Fred Rimell (E.S.B., 1956; Nicolaus Silver, 1961; Gay Trip, 1970; Rag Trade, 1976) and Ginger McCain (Red Rum, 1973, 1974, 1977; Amberleigh House, 2004. The all-time most successful horse in the Grand National is Red Rum, who won it a total of four times. The top all-time Grand National jockey is George Stevens, who won a total of five times – (Freetrader, 1856; Emblem 1863; Emblematic, 1864; The Colonel, 1869, 1870). And there are four leading Grand National owners, who each have a total of three wins to their names — James Octavius Machell (Disturbance, 1873; Reugny, 1874; Regal, 1876), Noel Le Mare (Red Rum, 1973, 1974, 1977), Trevor Hemmings (Hedgehunter, 2005; Ballabriggs, 2011, Many Clouds, 2015) and Gigginstown House Stud (Rule The World, 2016; Tiger Roll, 2018, 2019).
Continued below…
How to watch the Grand National on TV: your armchair viewing guide
Here’s our full guide of how to watch the Grand National on TV...
*Spring special offer* 5 issues of Horse & Hound for just £5
If you want to keep up with the latest from the equestrian world without leaving home, grab a H&H subscription
18+, T&C Apply, BegambleAware, Commercial Content.
Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on HorseandHound.co.uk completely ad-free