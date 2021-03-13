Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Find out everything you need to know about British jump jockey Bryony Frost ahead of the Cheltenham Festival.

1. Bryony Frost was born on 5 November 1998 and is from Buckfastleigh in Devon.

2. She is the daughter of retired jockey Jimmy Frost, winner of the 1989 Grand National, who is now a trainer. Her grandfather was also a trainer and her brother, Hadden, a jockey.

3. Aged nine, Bryony set her heart on becoming a jockey, and she learned to ride on pet donkey Nosey.

4. She won multiple Devon and Cornwall pony racing championships.

5. As an amateur jockey, Bryony won the Foxhunter Chase at the 2017 Cheltenham Festival, riding Pacha Du Polder for trainer Paul Nicholls, whom she rides for frequently.

6. In November 2018 she became the fifth woman to record 75 wins under Rules.

7. In March 2019, Bryony became the first woman to win a Grade One race over obstacles at the Cheltenham Festival, riding Frodon in the Ryanair Chase.

8. She won the British conditional jockeys title for the 2018/19 season.

9. In December 2020 Bryony rode Frodon to victory in the King George VI Chase at Kempton Park, becoming the first woman jockey to win the race.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

Enjoy great savings on Horse & Hound delivered to your door If you want to keep up with the latest from the equestrian world without leaving home, grab a H&H subscription

10. She is the the all-time leading female National Hunt jump jockey, and currently has almost 200 career victories to her name.

11. Bryony will ride nine-year-old Frodon in the 2021 WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup for trainer Paul Nicholls and owner Paul Vogt.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the Cheltenham Festival via the Horse & Hound website and read the full report in the 25 March issue of the magazine

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on completely ad-free