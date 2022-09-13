What a week! The eventing World Championships, National Dressage Championships and more…





It’s eventing World Championships week! But that’s not the only horse sport happening in the next few days as it’s a bumper week in equestrianism…

1. Eventing World Championships, Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy

Dates: 15-18 September

More info: pratoni2022.it

How to watch: all the action is on ClipMyHorse.TV

Get the H&H lowdown: we’ll be creating extensive coverage of the championships on our website so make sure you bookmark the World Championships hub page (full info on how to watch and follow). The full magazine report will also be on sale on Thursday 22 September, including opinion from Mark Phillips and ground jury president Christina Klingspor. We also preview the action on this week’s podcast (out Thursday 15 September) and review it next week (out Thursday 22 September).

Why we’re excited about it: the eventing World Championships is the culmination of the international eventing year and we have high hopes for the British squad – Laura Collett (London 52), Tom McEwen (Toledo De Kerser), Oliver Townend (Ballaghmor Class), Ros Canter (Lordships Graffalo) and Yasmin Ingham (Banzai Du Loir).

2. Blenheim Horse Trials, Oxfordshire

Dates: 15-18 September

More info: bpiht.co.uk

How to watch: watch free on the Blenheim website

Get the H&H lowdown: follow all the action online throughout the week and then read the magazine report in the issue on sale Thursday 22 September.

Why we’re excited about it: the entries in the CCI4*-L include a few riders re-routing from Burghley Horse Trials – including Sarah Bullimore on Corouet, who were third after dressage at the five-star – plus the in-form combination of Georgie Goss (née Spence) and Feloupe, who won at Cornbury last weekend, while the eight- and nine-year-old CCI4*-S always throws up stars of the future.

3. LeMieux National Dressage Championships, Somerford Park, Cheshire

Dates: 15-18 September

More info: britishdressage.co.uk/national-dressage-championships/

How to follow: you can follow the action via Radio Nationals

Get the H&H lowdown: extensive online coverage during the event, plus 10 pages of detailed reports across all levels in 22 September issue of the magazine

Why we’re excited about it: the “nationals” are the pinnacle of the British dressage national calendar, with the dressage community coming together as the summer season draws to a close to enjoy and celebrate the country’s best talent across all levels from prelim up to grand prix, plus para dressage, under-21s and young horse finals too. Competition for the coveted national titles will be fierce, while the championships will also result in the 2022 British national champion being crowned at grand prix level. You can expect plenty of top riders to be in action, from Charlotte Dujardin and Laura Tomlinson to Annabella Pidgley riding Gio, as the championships return to Somerford Park in Cheshire for the second year.

You might also be interested in:

How to watch the eventing World Championships: your essential guide Eventing fans can watch Blenheim live stream for free in new deal Change to major nation’s squad for eventing World Championships Enjoy 3 Horse & Hound magazines for £3/$3/€3

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.