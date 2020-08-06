We know that equestrian fans have been missing watching their favourite sport, whether that is in person or on screen, over the past few months. We have, therefore, pulled together a selection of events being streamed online and broadcast on TV over the coming week (7-14 August), so you can enjoy what’s going on across the equestrian world from the comfort of your sofa...

British Equestrian Sport TV

Showjumping fans can watch live competition online from the British Showjumping National Championships (3-11 August) being held at Bolesworth. Action from both the International Arena and the Castle Arena is being shown courtesy of ClipMyHorse.TV.

FEI TV

Feeling nostalgic? This weekend, check out the brilliant replays online from the 2019 European Championships being aired on FEI TV, including the grand prix freestyle (Saturday, 8 August) and the individual showjumping final (Sunday, 9 August).

Horse & Country TV

The channel will be streaming action from the Falsterbo Horse Show in Sweden, with the four-year-old final being shown on 11 August and the five- and six-year-old final on the following day. While on their free channel on 7 August, don’t miss “an evening with Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin” at 3.30pm and a masterclass with top dressage rider Isabell Werth at 4.30pm.

ITV Racing

Enjoy racing action either on the TV screen or online via the ITV Hub over the duration of the weekend, with racing from six different racecourses.

Saturday 8 August (1.30-4pm) ITV4

Ascot – 13:50 The Bagshot Handicap; 14:25 The Sandhurst Handicap; 15:00 The Runnymede Handicap; 15:35 The Virginia Water Handicap

Haydock – 14:05 Dick Hern Stakes (Listed); 14:40 Rose of Lancaster Stakes (Group 3)

Newmarket – 15:20 German Thoroughbred Sweet Solera Stakes (Group 3)

Sunday 9 August (1.30-4pm) ITV3

Salisbury – 13:50 Hare Warren Conditions Stakes; 14:25 Teffont Magna Handicap; 15:00 AJN Steelstock Handicap; 15:35 Sovereign Stakes (Group 3)

Thirsk – 14:05 Cundall Handicap; 14:40 Dalton Handicap

The Curragh – 15:20 Phoenix Stakes (Group 1); 15:40 Phoenix Stakes (Group 3)

