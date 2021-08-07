The Horse & Hound Podcast: Daily Tokyo Special – episode 12





Welcome to episode 12 of The Horse & Hound Podcast: Daily Tokyo Special, supported by Toggi, in which our Olympic reporters Pippa Roome and Polly Bryan review the exciting team showjumping final the Olympic Games, which decided the final set of medals and brought the Tokyo 2020 equestrian events to a close

Episode 12 of The Horse & Hound Podcast: Daily Tokyo Special, supported by Toggi, is now live. We have been publishing a daily podcast for all H&H fans to listen to via our website or via your favourite podcast app after each day of equestrian action at the Olympics and this is the final one in that series.

If you’ve enjoyed this series, do search “The Horse & Hound Podcast” in your preferred podcast app and click subscribe to be notified about every new podcasts episode as they go live.

In episode 12 H&H’s Olympic reporters Pippa Roome and Polly Bryan review today’s Olympic showjumping action at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in which the teams battled it out for the last set of team medals. Competition was close at the top with a jump-off being needed to split the gold and silver medalists, as our reporters explain. We also catch up with our wonderful photographer Peter Nixon to share interesting insight into how this Olympics has been for those working to capture the action in pictures, plus Polly and Pippa share their personal highlights from each of the Tokyo 2020 equestrian sports. We hope you will enjoy it.

You may also enjoy listening to…