The Horse & Hound Podcast: Daily Tokyo Special – episode 10

Welcome to episode 10 of The Horse & Hound Podcast: Daily Tokyo Special, supported by Toggi, in which our Olympic reporters Pippa Roome and Polly Bryan share all the excitement from the individual showjumping final at the Olympic Games, where British rider Ben Maher won gold
Episode 10 of The Horse & Hound Podcast: Daily Tokyo Special, supported by Toggi, is now live. We will be publishing a daily podcast for all H&H fans to listen to via our website or via your favourite podcast app after each day of equestrian action at the Olympics.
In episode 10 H&H’s Olympic reporters Pippa Roome and Polly Bryan review today’s Olympic showjumping action at the Tokyo Olympic Games, which saw the individual medals will be decided. Find out how the British riders go on, and which top riders didn’t make the cut for the all-important jump-off. We hope you will enjoy it.
