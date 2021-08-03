The Horse & Hound Podcast: Daily Tokyo Special – episode nine





Welcome to episode nine of The Horse & Hound Podcast: Daily Tokyo Special, supported by Toggi, in which our Olympic reporters Pippa Roome and Polly Bryan review the first day of pure showjumping action at the Olympic Games – the individual showjumping qualifier – and look ahead to Wednesday’s individual final

We will be publishing a daily podcast for all H&H fans to listen to via our website or via your favourite podcast app after each day of equestrian action at the Olympics.

Search for “The Horse & Hound Podcast” in your preferred podcast app and click subscribe to be notified about each new episode. You will also receive notifications when our regular weekly podcast becomes available each Friday morning.

In episode nine H&H’s Olympic reporters Pippa Roome and Polly Bryan review today’s Olympic showjumping action at the Tokyo Olympic Games, which saw all the riders compete for 30 places in the individual final, from which the medals will be decided. Find out how the British riders go on, and which top riders didn’t make the cut. We hope you will enjoy it.

