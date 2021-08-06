The Horse & Hound Podcast: Daily Tokyo Special – episode 11





Welcome to episode 11 of The Horse & Hound Podcast: Daily Tokyo Special, supported by Toggi, in which our Olympic reporters Pippa Roome and Polly Bryan review the highs and lows of the team showjumping qualifier at the Olympic Games and look ahead to the last day of equestrian action to decide the team showjumping medals

Episode 11 of The Horse & Hound Podcast: Daily Tokyo Special, supported by Toggi, is now live. We will be publishing a daily podcast for all H&H fans to listen to via our website or via your favourite podcast app after each day of equestrian action at the Olympics.

In episode 11 H&H’s Olympic reporters Pippa Roome and Polly Bryan review today’s Olympic showjumping action at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in which the teams battled for the 10 qualification spots for Saturday’s final and look ahead to the final day of equestrian action when the team medals will be decided. We hope you will enjoy it.

