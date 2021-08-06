



The Olympic showjumping team qualifier at the Tokyo Games caused plenty of drama on the penultimate day of equestrian competition. Here are six things you need to know about how today’s action unfolded in the Olympic team showjumping competition…

Olympic team showjumping qualifier news and results

The new format for the Olympic team competition proved costly for several nations, not least Ireland who elected not to carry on jumping after their pathfinder rider was eliminated.

But it wasn’t just the Irish riders who spoke out about how the format affected the Olympic team showjumping.

Meanwhile, Great Britain’s trio of Holly Smith, Harry Charles and the new Olympic champion Ben Maher made it through to the final as one of the top 10 teams who will compete for the medals on Saturday (7 August)

Sensational Sweden’s showjumping horses haven’t touched a pole all week and they finished the day as the only team with zero faults.

Meanwhile one of the Swedish team’s riders in particular caught our eye during the team qualifier round.

And last but certainly not least, the horse we’ve all fallen in love with today is a stunning grey gelding who jumped clear on his championship debut.

