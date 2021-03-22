That winning feeling: the moments that captured our hearts at Cheltenham Festival





We were treated to some fantastic racing and magical moments at Cheltenham Festival last week (16-19 March). Even if we couldn’t be there in person owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, the coverage was extensive and looking back at the photos below, brings fond memories flooding back of some of the amazing victories we witnessed while sat at home…

Jockey Jack Kennedy celebrates winning the Gold Cup aboard the Henry De-Bromhead-trained Minella Indo for owner Barry Maloney. The outcome of this race ensured the Irish trainer became the first to achieve the Festival’s “Holy Trinity” of the Cheltenham Gold Cup, Champion Hurdle and Champion Chase.

Danny Mullins celebrates winning The Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle on Flooring Porter for trainer Gavin Cromwell and The Flooring Porter Syndicate.

Keith Donoghue and dual Grand National winner Tiger Roll inspect the first fence before going on to win The Glenfarclas Cross-country Chase for owners Gigginstown House Stud and current trainer Denise Foster.

Richard Condon in full celebratory mode thanks to his first ever winning ride at Cheltenham Festival on Heaven Help Us in the Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle, for owner J Turner and trainer Paul Hennessy.

Put The Kettle On puts a smile on Aidan Coleman’s face as they cross the finish line (orange and black colours) as the mare picks up a second Cheltenham Festival victory to add to her 2020 Arkle crown — this time in the Queen Mother Champion Chase. She was another winner trained by Irishman Henry De Bromhead, this time for the One For Luck Racing Syndicate.

Jack Kennedy celebrates after riding Black Tears to win The Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle for trainer Denise Foster and owners Mrs Caren Walsh and John Lightfoot. This was one of four Cheltenham Festival winners for the 21-year-old jockey.

Eleven-year-old Vintage Clouds ridden by Ryan Mania jumps the last to win the Ultima Handicap Chase for owner Trevor Hemmings and trainer Sue Smith.

Paul Townend celebrates his convincing victory aboard Appreciate It in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle for Mrs M A Masterson and Willie Mullins.

The marvellous Shishkin in full flight under Nico de Boinville en-route to winning the Grade One Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase for Nicky Henderson and Mrs J Donnelly.

And last, but by no means least, leading Cheltenham Festival jockey Rachael Blackmore jumps the last aboard the mighty mare Honeysuckle to win the Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy for trainer Henry De Bromhead and owner Kenneth Alexander.

Read Horse & Hound’s full analysis of all the action at the Cheltenham Festival in this Thursday’s (25 March) magazine.



