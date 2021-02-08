Throughout the week of great sporting action, you will be able to view the top three past the post Cheltenham Festival results right here.

This page will be updated after the conclusion of each race at Cheltenham Racecourse, so keep checking back.

Cheltenham Festival results

Tuesday 16 March

1.30pm: Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (Grade One)

1st:

2nd:

3rd:

2.10pm: Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase (Grade One)

1st:

2nd:

3rd:

2.50pm: Ultima Handicap Chase (Grade Three)

1st:

2nd:

3rd:

3.30pm: Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy (Grade One)

1st:

2nd:

3rd:

4.10pm: The David Nicholson Mares’ Hurdle (Grade One)

1st:

2nd:

3rd:

4.50pm: The Fred Winter Hanidcap Hurdle (Grade Three)

1st:

2nd:

3rd:

5.30pm: National Hunt Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys’ Novices’ Chase (Grade Two)

1st:

2nd:

3rd:

Wednesday 17 March

1.30pm: The Baring Bingham Novices’ Hurdle (Grade One)

1st:

2nd:

3rd:

2.10pm: The Broadway Novices’ Chase (Grade One)

1st:

2nd:

3rd:

2.50pm: Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle (Grade Three)

1st:

2nd:

3rd:

3.30pm: Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade One)

1st:

2nd:

3rd:

4.10pm: Glenfarclas Cross-country Chase (Class Two)

1st:

2nd:

3rd:

4.50pm: Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase (Grade Three)

1st:

2nd:

3rd:

5.30pm: Champion Bumper (Grade One)

1st:

2nd:

3rd:

Thursday 18 March

1.30pm: The Golden Miller Novices’ Chase (Grade One)

1st:

2nd:

3rd:

2.10pm: Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle (Grade Three)

1st:

2nd:

3rd:

2.50pm: The Festival Trophy (Ryanair Chase) (Grade One)

1st:

2nd:

3rd:

3.30pm: Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle (Grade One)

1st:

2nd:

3rd:

4.10: Plate Handicap Chase (Grade Three)

1st:

2nd:

3rd:

4.50pm: The Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (Grade Two)

1st:

2nd:

3rd:

5.30pm: Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap Chase (Class Two)

1st:

2nd:

3rd:

Friday 19 March

1.30pm: Triumph Hurdle (Grade One)

1st:

2nd:

3rd:

2.10pm: County Handicap Hurdle (Grade Three)

1st:

2nd:

3rd:

2.50pm: Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (Grade One)

1st:

2nd:

3rd:

3.30pm: Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase (Grade One)

1st:

2nd:

3rd:

4.10pm: Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase (Class Two)

1st:

2nd:

3rd:

4.50pm: Paddy Power Mares’ Chase (Grade Two)

1st:

2nd:

3rd:

5.30pm: Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (Class Two)

1st:

2nd:

3rd:

