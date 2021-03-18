Who will win at Cheltenham Festival today? Our experts share their Thursday tips…

The 2021 Cheltenham Festival continues today (18 March), and we’re here with some great Cheltenham Festival tips to try to help you pick a winner. And if you fancy a flutter, check out our Cheltenham Festival free bets and other betting offers. Please gamble responsibly. BeGambleAware.
Cheltenham Festival tips: Thursday 18 March
1.20pm Marsh Novices’ Chase
Racing journalist Tom Peacock: CHATHAM STREET LAD | Place bet: 12/1
“There will be quite a celebration, some time, some where, should County Cork folk hero Mick Winters train a Cheltenham winner. He is up against it against the mighty Envoi Allen but looked brilliant at the course in December and appeals as a value alternative.”
Racing correspondent Carl Evans: BLACKBOW | Place bet: 33/1
“The unbeaten Envoi Allen will be very hard to beat in this race, but Blackbow ran well last month when third in a Grade One novices’ chase and this longer trip should be no problem for Willie Mullins’ runner. One for each-way backers.”
1.55pm Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle
Former international showjumper Graham Fletcher: STORM ARISING | Place bet: 22/1
“The Paul Nicholls-trained contender doesn’t have a bad weight so I think he has a nice each-way chance.”
2.30pm Ryanair Chase
H&H racing editor Jennifer Donald: IMPERIAL AURA | Place bet: 17/2
“Trainer Kim Bailey has been really bullish about his chances in this year’s Festival but he does come up against a strong hand of Willie Mullins horses in the race. The gelding unshipped jockey David Bass at Kempton last time out but that should be nothing more than a blip for this smart performer who won at the Festival last year.”
