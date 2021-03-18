Who will win at Cheltenham Festival today? Our experts share their Thursday tips…

{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    The 2021 Cheltenham Festival continues today (18 March)

    Cheltenham Festival tips: Thursday 18 March

    1.20pm Marsh Novices’ Chase

    Racing journalist Tom Peacock: CHATHAM STREET LAD | Place bet: 12/1
    “There will be quite a celebration, some time, some where, should County Cork folk hero Mick Winters train a Cheltenham winner. He is up against it against the mighty Envoi Allen but looked brilliant at the course in December and appeals as a value alternative.”

    Racing correspondent Carl Evans: BLACKBOW | Place bet: 33/1
    “The unbeaten Envoi Allen will be very hard to beat in this race, but Blackbow ran well last month when third in a Grade One novices’ chase and this longer trip should be no problem for Willie Mullins’ runner. One for each-way backers.”

    1.55pm Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle

    Former international showjumper Graham Fletcher: STORM ARISING | Place bet: 22/1
    “The Paul Nicholls-trained contender doesn’t have a bad weight so I think he has a nice each-way chance.”

    2.30pm Ryanair Chase

    H&H racing editor Jennifer Donald: IMPERIAL AURA | Place bet: 17/2
    “Trainer Kim Bailey has been really bullish about his chances in this year’s Festival but he does come up against a strong hand of Willie Mullins horses in the race. The gelding unshipped jockey David Bass at Kempton last time out but that should be nothing more than a blip for this smart performer who won at the Festival last year.”

