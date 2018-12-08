9 equestrian-themed personalised gifts, perfect for Chirstmas

If you are wanting to give someone a present with an extra personal touch this Christmas, then check out our pick of the best gifts that all come personalised.

NB: The shopping links below are provided to help you buy these items. We earn a small commission from these links.

You will receive a slate chalkboard, horse name (of your choice) and two drill holes. This board is weatherproof, can easily be attached to the stable door, horse box or on gates. The natural slate is engraved using waterproof lasing and will not fade.

Buy now: Slate Stable Nameplate from £9.79

A high quality cotton saddle cloth with diamante crystal trim that fits will, durable and machine washable. Choose the personalisation for each side and send a message via Amazon with the details

Buy now: Embellished Rhinestone Crystals Embroidered Saddle Cloth from £34.99

A leather head collar with nameplate featuring generous padding on the cheeks, nose and headband making it suitable for travelling. Double adjustment on the headpiece, a crank style nose band and a clip on rolled throat lash for convenience. The nameplate can easily be engraved and personalised.

Buy now: Shires Aviemore Leather Nameplate Headcollar from £35.99

Available in white or brushed silver, this 500ml water bottle can be personalised with the name of your choice.

Buy now: Personalised Horse Childrens Water Bottle from £7.95

Α stretchy hat cover that will fit any size, that comes in a choice of 20 colours and can have a name, a pony’s name or even a logo printed on the side.

Buy now: Luvponies Personalised Riding Hat Cover from £16.95

These personalised photograph frames are handmade to order and good for creating a unique montage of someone’s favourite pictures. Simply find the name you would like and order.

Buy now: Horse Name Frame from £10

Simply upload a good quality image and have it printed on a premium polyester frame. Have this done with a picture of someone’s cherished horse for them to hang on there wall this Christmas.

Buy now: Your Photo Picture On Personalised Wall Canvas from £7.99

A great gift for a horsey mad kid that comes in lots of different colours and designs. Simply add a note at the checkout with the name that you would like to have printed.

Buy now: Personalised Horse Cushion Cover from £11.99

This 11oz ceramic mug is fade resistant, dishwasher, microwave safe and comes safely packaged. The name will be printed in multi-coloured text with a high gloss finish.

Buy now: Personalised Funky Horse Design Mug from £5.19

Get a great £5 Amazon.co.uk gift card when you subscribe to Horse & Hound magazine

For all the latest hunting news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday