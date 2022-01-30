



If you love your racing, whether it be Flat or National Hunt, then tuning in to horse racing podcasts for all the latest news, tips and interviews could be right up your street.

There are a great many equestrian podcasts out there, including The Horse & Hound Podcast of course, but the following programmes will appeal to anyone who enjoys following horse racing.

Nick Luck Daily

First up on our list of horse racing podcasts is one hosted by top racing broadcaster and presenter, Nick Luck. This podcast is released every day between Monday and Friday and covers current affairs in the horse racing world. It also previews and reviews key races and Nick also interviews trainers, jockeys and a wide range of people from the racing world.

Final Furlong

Emmet Kennedy, who has experience in radio presenting and a deep knowledge of horse racing, hosts this particular horse racing podcast. Emmet interviews an array of special guests for previews of the biggest races from the worlds of National Hunt and Flat racing.

The Racing Post Podcast

A range of Racing Post employees host this podcast, and it covers the latest news and betting advice from expert tipsters and interview guests for upcoming sporting action in horse racing.

Luck On Sunday

Another podcast hosted by Nick Luck, as its name suggests, Luck On Sunday airs every Sunday and is recorded from Nick’s Sunday morning programme on Racing TV. Each TV broadcast is split in three for this podcast; the main bulk of the episode, the main interview from each episode and the talking points section from each episode. It covers a wide range of topics in the racing world and also hosts interviews with key characters too.

From The Horse’s Mouth

This podcast is run by Paddy Power, and Paddy Power himself appears on each episode. joined by former top National Hunt jockey, Ruby Walsh and horse racing tipster Frank Hickey. A fun podcast to listen to, From The Horse’s Mouth again discusses all of the latest news in the horse racing world.

The Horse & Hound Podcast

We couldn’t write about the best podcasts out there without at least mentioning The Horse & Hound Podcast, presented by the H&H editorial team. While it mostly covers all the major disciplines, horse racing and point-to-point sometimes feature in discussion and there have been interviews with people in the racing world too, including top trainer, Dan Skelton. The H&H team also bring you discussion and analysis of that week’s key news stories, and every week you can benefit too from invaluable advice from the likes of super groom Alan Davies, trainer Jason Webb, vet Ricky Farr and personal trainer Katie Bleekman.

What is a podcast?

A podcast is similar to a radio programme, but one you can listen to at any time. Many people listen to podcasts via their smart phone or smart speaker while doing something else, such as cleaning tack, running or mucking out.

How to listen to a podcast

Listen using an app

1. Download a podcast app – such as Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or Soundcloud – for free from the App Store on your phone

2. Open the app

3. Set up an account if you are asked to do so

4. Go to the Search function (this may be denoted with a magnifying glass as well as, or instead of, the word “Search”) and type in the name of the podcast you’d like to watch

5. Look for a button to “Subscribe” or “Follow” the podcast – once you have subscribed or followed a podcast, it will be easy to find in your library or similar area (this may be denoted with a stacked books symbol as well as, or instead of, the word “Library”; in Google Podcasts, go to “Activity” and then “Subscriptions”) within the app and each episode will automatically download ready for you to listen to it

8. Or to listen to an individual episode, just tap on it – or you may need to click an arrow by the episode, depending on the app

