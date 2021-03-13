Six equestrian podcasts you should have on your radar

Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Equestrian podcasts have soared in popularity over the past few years, and for good reason. Podcasts can be an especially valuable source of entertainment, inspiration and information for people who are always on the go – like riders and horse owners. With so many equestrian podcasts now available, it can be tough to know where to start, so here we bring you details of six equestrian podcasts that we think are definitely worth a listen…

The EquiRatings Eventing Podcast

Anyone interested in eventing would do well to dedicate some of their time listening to this extremely popular podcast. The Eventing Podcast is hosted by Nicole Brown and includes regular input from Sam Watson and Diarmuid Byrne at EquiRatings, as well as Spike The Vet, H&H staff member Catherine Austen and five-star rider Kitty King. We like the wide variety of shows, from previews and reviews of events to features on the greats of the sport and analytical data-driven specials, as well as the ridiculousness of Alphabetti Spaghetti.

Nick Luck Daily

A news-based podcast with a racing focus, but an excellent listen for anyone wanting to keep their finger on the pulse of what’s happening in the equestrian world. Listening to Nick Luck Daily is always part of the H&H team’s morning trawls through the day’s national, racing and equestrian press. With an enigmatic host in Nick Luck, it also features great guests and excellent debate around the big stories of the moment.

De-Complicating Dressage

The De-Complicating Dressage podcast is hosted by small tour rider and geography teacher Jessica Gale, who aims to demystify dressage training, offering clear, concise advice on a wide range of training topics, from riding better circles to creating an effective contact, and what to do if things go wrong in a test. With almost all episodes coming in under half an hour, it’s an easy listen, with other professionals joining Jessica as guests once a month.

The Para Dressage Podcast

A fortnightly podcast dedicated to para dressage. The Para Dressage Podcast is hosted by FEI para dressage correspondent Rob Howell, featuring relaxed, engaging interviews with various top riders such as Natasha Baker, Lee Pearson and Sanne Voets. We particularly enjoyed the recent episode addressing issues within para equestrian such as classification, prize money and visually impaired riders, with FEI committee members answering questions from international riders.

Olivia Towers Podcast

The Olivia Towers Podcast, which has been going over three years, features interviews with top dressage riders and covers a mind boggling range of topics, from building confidence to rider fitness and even religion, with an underlying thread of dressage and mental health. Most of the episodes are long, with several running well over an hour, but the relaxed, candid nature of Olivia’s hosting makes you feel as though you are eavesdropping on a private conversation.

The Horse & Hound Podcast

Of course, no list of equestrian podcasts would be complete without mentioning our own podcast. Hosted by magazine editor Pippa Roome, the weekly Horse & Hound Podcast brings you an exclusive interview with a top rider or industry professional, a fascinating discussion between the H&H news team, unpicking that week’s top stories and taking a deeper look into current equestrian affairs, and a dose of invaluable advice from the likes of super groom Alan Davies, trainer Jason Webb and vet Ricky Farr.

