



We’re not sure we even need to tell you to get excited about this week’s horse sport. It’s Badminton Horse Trials week and frankly, if we get any more excited, we might just burst before we even get there. Here are your four events to follow this week in equestrianism:

1. Badminton Horse Trials, presented by Mars Equestrian

Dates: 4-8 May

More info: Badminton website

How to watch: Badminton is being streamed via a paid-for online service this year, plus there’s a BBC highlights programme

Get the H&H lowdown: H&H will have four journalists and a photographer at Badminton and we have extensive web coverage planned, including videos supported by NAF, as well as daily podcasts, supported by Baileys Performance Balancer. Full details of our plans are here and you can find all our Badminton online coverage here. The full magazine report with the best analysis, photos and exclusive comments will be published in 12 May issue. Our preview, with a course walk by former Badminton winner Andrew Hoy, is in the issue currently on sale (28 April), while this week’s magazine (5 May) includes a full form guide.

Why we’re excited about it: Badminton is always a thrilling week as the stars of the sport go head to head on the biggest stage, with the field this year led by Britain’s three Tokyo Olympic gold medal-winning combinations, Laura Collett on London 52, Tom McEwen on Toledo De Kerser and Oliver Townend on Ballaghmor Class. This year, the buzz of being back at Badminton will be heightened because spectators and riders haven’t been able to enjoy the great event since 2019 due to Covid-19. If you plan to attend, don’t forget you must buy your tickets in advance – there are no tickets on the gate this year.

2. Northcote International, Blackburn, Lancs

Dates: 5-8 May

More info: Northcote events calendar

How to watch: Streaming via Clipmyhorse.TV

Get the H&H lowdown: H&H will bring you the full report, pictures and insight in next week’s issue of the magazine (on sale 12 May)

Why we’re excited about it: Another feast of international showjumping on home soil with a host of CSI2* and CSI* classes – including a £24,000 grand prix – as well as young horse classes for five- and six-year-olds at this hugely popular venue.

3. Voltaire Design Grassroots Championships, Badminton

Dates: 3-4 May

More info: event website

Get the H&H lowdown: check out our pictures of the BE90 and BE100 tracks now. Reports of both classes will be published online on Friday 6 May and in the magazine dated 12 May.

Why we’re excited about it: big Badminton is a crazy pipe dream for most of us, but the grassroots championships offers something we feel like we could perhaps do, although competition to get there is red hot. There are always inspirational tales about hard-working amateurs and riders and horses who’ve beaten the odds among the top-placed pairs, too.

4. CSIO5* La Baule, France

Dates: 5-8 May

More info: event website

Get the H&H lowdown: H&H will bring you highlights in next week’s issue of the magazine (on sale 12 May)

Why we’re excited about it: now partnered with Rolex, the show always attracts the world’s leading riders who will be bidding for victory in Sunday’s €500,000 Rolex grand prix. A strong contingent of nations line up for Friday’s Nations Cup, which will be run as an independent event for the first time this year, rather than as part of the FEI Nations Cup series. Unfortunately Great Britain won’t be sending a team, but Scott Brash is in action in the remaining five-star classes riding Hello Jefferson and Hello Shelby. Other big names competing in La Baule include Simon Delestre, Daniel Deusser, Marlon Modolo Zanotelli, Harrie Smolders and Henrik von Eckermann.

