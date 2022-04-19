{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Take a virtual course walk round our pictures of all the fences on this year’s Badminton grassroots championships BE100 cross-country course

    • Take a look at the Voltaire Design Badminton Grassroots Championships course for the cross-country phase of the 2022 BE100 final, which will take place on Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4 May.

    The course-designer for the competition is James Willis.

    The fences will obviously be flagged and numbered before the competition and dressed with flowers, extra brush and other decorations.

    Voltaire Design Badminton Grassroots Championships course, BE100

    Fence 1: BE Flower Box

    Fence 2: Tuckwell’s Triple Bar

    Badminton Grassroots Championships course fence 2

    Fence 3: KBIS Fallen Tree

    Badminton Grassroots Championships course fence 3

    Fence 4: Retraining of Racehorses Steeplechase

    Badminton Grassroots Championships course fence 4

    Fence 5: Voltaire Design Saddle

    The photo every competitor wants – fence five from the back, with the house in the background.

    Badminton Grassroots Championships course fence 5

    Fence 6abc: Voltaire Design Lake

    Fence 6a

    There are four strides from fence 6a to fence 6b

    Fence 6b

    Badminton Grassroots Championships course fence 6b

    Competitors then run through The Lake in a left-handed arc to the final element.

    Fence 6c

    Fence 7: James’s Picnic Table

    Badminton Grassroots Championships course fence 7

    Fence 8: British Horse Foundation Leap

    Fence 9ab: RDA Fund Raiser Brushes

    The four fences here are fences 9a and 9b for both the BE90 and BE100 courses. The BE100 fences are the second (fence 9a) and fourth fences (fence 9b) along. Competitors can jump both elements in either direction, so must decide for themselves which route to take.

    Fence 9a

    Fence 9a from the other side (alternative route)

    Fence 9b

    Fence 9b from the other side (alternative route)

    Fence 10: Brewers Hay Wagon

    Badminton Grassroots Championships course fence 10

    Fence 11: Badminton Broken Bridge

    Fence 11 side view

    Badminton Grassroots Championships course fence 11

    Fence 12: CrossCountry App ‘C’

    The BE100 fence is on the left. This fence will have plenty of greenery added to give it a spruce up.

    Badminton Grassroots Championships course fence 12

    Fence 13: Lightsource bp Challenge

    Badminton Grassroots Championships course fence 13

    Fence 14: Spillers Corner

    Badminton Grassroots Championships course fence 14

    Fence 15: Equireel Beam

    The BE100 competitors will jump the part on the left.

    Fence 16abc: Voltaire Design Hollow

    Fence 16abc

    There are two strides from the first element to the ditch and then one stride from the ditch to the final element.

    Fence 16c

    Fence 17: Badminton Trakehner

    Badminton Grassroots Championships course fence 17

    Back view of fence 17

    Badminton Grassroots Championships course fence 17

    Fence 18: Danco Park Wall

    Fence 19abc: Voltaire Design Step

    Fence 19a

    Fence 19b, with British Eventing CEO Helen West checking out the line on to the next element.

    Fence 19c, which is off rising, uneven ground

    Fence 20ab: World Horse Welfare Houses

    Fence 20a

    There are likely to be four strides between the two elements of this combination.

    Fence 20b

    Fence 21: Voltaire Design Finale

    Course map

