Take a virtual course walk round our pictures of all the fences on this year’s Badminton grassroots championships BE100 cross-country course





Take a look at the Voltaire Design Badminton Grassroots Championships course for the cross-country phase of the 2022 BE100 final, which will take place on Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4 May.

The course-designer for the competition is James Willis.

The fences will obviously be flagged and numbered before the competition and dressed with flowers, extra brush and other decorations.

Voltaire Design Badminton Grassroots Championships course, BE100

Fence 1: BE Flower Box

Fence 2: Tuckwell’s Triple Bar

Fence 3: KBIS Fallen Tree

Fence 4: Retraining of Racehorses Steeplechase

Fence 5: Voltaire Design Saddle

The photo every competitor wants – fence five from the back, with the house in the background.

Fence 6abc: Voltaire Design Lake

Fence 6a

There are four strides from fence 6a to fence 6b

Fence 6b

Competitors then run through The Lake in a left-handed arc to the final element.

Fence 6c

Fence 7: James’s Picnic Table

Fence 8: British Horse Foundation Leap

Fence 9ab: RDA Fund Raiser Brushes

The four fences here are fences 9a and 9b for both the BE90 and BE100 courses. The BE100 fences are the second (fence 9a) and fourth fences (fence 9b) along. Competitors can jump both elements in either direction, so must decide for themselves which route to take.

Fence 9a

Fence 9a from the other side (alternative route)

Fence 9b

Fence 9b from the other side (alternative route)

Fence 10: Brewers Hay Wagon

Fence 11: Badminton Broken Bridge

Fence 11 side view

Fence 12: CrossCountry App ‘C’

The BE100 fence is on the left. This fence will have plenty of greenery added to give it a spruce up.

Fence 13: Lightsource bp Challenge

Fence 14: Spillers Corner

Fence 15: Equireel Beam

The BE100 competitors will jump the part on the left.

Fence 16abc: Voltaire Design Hollow

Fence 16abc

There are two strides from the first element to the ditch and then one stride from the ditch to the final element.

Fence 16c

Fence 17: Badminton Trakehner

Back view of fence 17

Fence 18: Danco Park Wall

Fence 19abc: Voltaire Design Step

Fence 19a

Fence 19b, with British Eventing CEO Helen West checking out the line on to the next element.

Fence 19c, which is off rising, uneven ground

Fence 20ab: World Horse Welfare Houses

Fence 20a

There are likely to be four strides between the two elements of this combination.

Fence 20b

Fence 21: Voltaire Design Finale

Course map

You might also be interested in:

New Zealand eventer sells up and moves to Britain for three years ‘to give it a go’ – plus a tilt at Badminton ‘I was panicking, I thought I was going to lose the ride’ – meet the three-time Adelaide winners targeting Badminton Badminton 2022 cross-country will not be shown live on the BBC – but here’s how you can watch Defending champions – and Zara Tindall – head up strong Badminton Horse Trials entries

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.