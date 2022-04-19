



The Badminton Horse Trials cross-country course, for the event presented by Mars Equestrian from 4-8 May, has been revealed.

The track runs anti-clockwise, as is traditional in an eventing World Championship year, so the first combination on course is the HorseQuest Quarry (fence 4abc).

Riders then continue through the Voltaire Design Huntsman’s Close (fence 6abc) to The Lake, which is fences nine and 10abc.

As has become customary, the most intense section of the course is around the Vicarage Ditch area, from the imposing Ford Broken Bridge (fence 13) to the Lightsource bp Solar Farm at fence 24abcd – where the direct route is out over a bounce, which is not often seen on modern cross-country courses.

The obstacles in this area include both the Holland Cooper Vicarage Vee (fence 23ab) and a similar angled rails over ditch question just before it at the Rolex Rails (fence 21/22).

The last combination on course is the Savills Hay Feeders (fence 29ab), although with three fences still to jump including a choice of skinny houses at the Joules Keepers Ditch (fence 30), riders certainly can’t relax until they are through the finish flags.

The optimum time is likely to be around 12 minutes.

Course-designer Eric Winter says: “It’s an attacking course and will suit bold horses with scope and agility, as there are a lot of big fences which befits a five-star competition. Badminton has always traditionally been the best preparation for the international championships and this year will be no exception.”

Read thoughts on the course from former Badminton winner and recent Tokyo Olympic double medallist Andrew Hoy in Horse & Hound’s Badminton preview issue – out Thursday 28 April.

A full gallery of the dressed fences will be available on our website on the evening of Wednesday 4 May.

*H&H exclusive* Badminton Horse Trials cross-country course taster photos

Course-designer Eric Winter and Andrew Hoy size up the big log into the HorseQuest Quarry at fence 4abc.

Andrew checks out the line to the RDA Fund Raiser at fence five.

Andrew Hoy strides towards the first of three brushes at the Voltaire Design Huntsman’s Close.

The brushes here have width as well as height, as Andrew demonstrates, which will affect how horses jump them.

It’s a long way down – Andrew peers over the log at fence nine, the start of the Badminton Lake question.

Riders can choose which of two narrow fences to jump in the water at fence 10a.

The Ford Broken Bridge at fence 13 shouldn’t trouble horses…

… but will offer some exciting photo opportunities.

Andrew sets off from the first element of the KBIS Brush Village towards the two big corners that follow. This is fence 14abc.

Andrew Hoy strides from the open ditch in the middle of the LeMieux Leap complex (fence 18abc) on to the narrow final element.

The Nyetimber Corners at fence 19ab.

Horses will need to be bold to take on the direct route at the Rolex Rails (fence 21/22).

The bounce on the direct route out of the Lightsource bp Solar Farm can be seen in the background of this photo.

Riders will want to keep their wits about them as they tackle one of these houses at the Joules Keepers Ditch (fence 30) on the way home.

Pictures by Peter Nixon

