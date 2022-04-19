Could you jump this? Check out all the fences on this year’s Badminton grassroots championships BE90 cross-country course





Here is a first look at the Voltaire Design Badminton Grassroots Championships course for the cross-country phase of the 2022 BE90 competition, which will be held on Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4 May.

The course is designed by James Willis.

The fences will obviously be flagged and numbered before the competition and dressed with flowers, extra brush and other decorations.

Voltaire Design Badminton Grassroots Championships course, BE90

Fence 1: BE Flower Box

Fence 2: Tuckwell’s Triple Bar

Fence 3: KBIS Fallen Tree

Fence 4: Retraining of Racehorses Steeplechase

Fence 5: Voltaire Design Saddle

The photo every competitor wants – fence five from the back, with the house in the background.

Fence 6abc: Voltaire Design Lake

Fence 6a

There are four strides from fence 6a to fence 6b

Fence 6b

Competitors then run through The Lake in a left-handed arc to the final element.

Fence 6c

Fence 7: James’s Picnic Table

Fence 8: British Horse Foundation Leap

Fence 9ab: RDA Fund Raiser Brushes

The four fences here are fences 9a and 9b for both the BE90 and BE100 courses. The BE90 fences are the first (fence 9a) and third fences (fence 9b) along. Competitors can jump both elements in either direction, so must decide for themselves which route to take.

Fence 9a

Fence 9a from the other side (alternative route)

Fence 9b

Fence 9b from the other side (alternative route)

Fence 10: Brewers Hay Wagon

Fence 11: Badminton Broken Bridge

Fence 11 side view

Fence 12: CrossCountry App ‘C’

The BE90 fence is on the right. This fence will have plenty of greenery added to give it a spruce up.

Fence 13: Lightsource bp Challenge

Fence 14: Spillers Corner

Fence 15: Equireel Beam

The BE90 competitors will jump the part on the right.

Fence 16abc: Voltaire Design Hollow

Fence 16a

There are two strides from the first element to the ditch.

Fence 16b

And then one stride from the ditch to the final element.

Fence 16c

Fence 17: Badminton Timber Roll (this fence has not been created and positioned yet)

Fence 18: Danco Park Wall

Fence 19ab: Voltaire Design Step

Fence 19a

Horses will probably take two strides on a straight line to the second element or three if riders put in a slight curve.

Fence 19b

Fence 20ab: World Horse Welfare Houses

Fence 20a

There are likely to be five strides between the two elements of this combination.

Fence 20b

Fence 21: Voltaire Design Finale

Course map

