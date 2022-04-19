Could you jump this? Check out all the fences on this year’s Badminton grassroots championships BE90 cross-country course

{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Pippa Roome

    • Here is a first look at the Voltaire Design Badminton Grassroots Championships course for the cross-country phase of the 2022 BE90 competition, which will be held on Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4 May.

    The course is designed by James Willis.

    The fences will obviously be flagged and numbered before the competition and dressed with flowers, extra brush and other decorations.

    Voltaire Design Badminton Grassroots Championships course, BE90

    Fence 1: BE Flower Box

    Badminton Grassroots Championships course 2022 fence 1

    Fence 2: Tuckwell’s Triple Bar

    Badminton Grassroots Championships course 2022 fence 2

    Fence 3: KBIS Fallen Tree

    Fence 4: Retraining of Racehorses Steeplechase

    Fence 5: Voltaire Design Saddle

    Badminton Grassroots Championships course 2022 fence 5

    The photo every competitor wants – fence five from the back, with the house in the background.

    Fence 6abc: Voltaire Design Lake

    Fence 6a

    Badminton Grassroots Championships course 2022 fence 6a

    There are four strides from fence 6a to fence 6b

    Fence 6b

    Badminton Grassroots Championships course 2022 fence 6b

    Competitors then run through The Lake in a left-handed arc to the final element.

    Fence 6c

    Fence 7: James’s Picnic Table

    Badminton Grassroots Championships course 2022 fence 7

    Fence 8: British Horse Foundation Leap

    Fence 9ab: RDA Fund Raiser Brushes

    The four fences here are fences 9a and 9b for both the BE90 and BE100 courses. The BE90 fences are the first (fence 9a) and third fences (fence 9b) along. Competitors can jump both elements in either direction, so must decide for themselves which route to take.

    Fence 9a

    Fence 9a from the other side (alternative route)

    Fence 9b

    Badminton Grassroots Championships Course BE90 fence 9b

    Fence 9b from the other side (alternative route)

    Badminton Grassroots Championships Course BE90 fence 9b

    Fence 10: Brewers Hay Wagon

    Fence 11: Badminton Broken Bridge

    Badminton Grassroots Championships Course BE90 fence 11

    Fence 11 side view

    Badminton Grassroots Championships Course BE90 fence 11

    Fence 12: CrossCountry App ‘C’

    The BE90 fence is on the right. This fence will have plenty of greenery added to give it a spruce up.

    Fence 13: Lightsource bp Challenge

    Badminton Grassroots Championships course BE90 fence 13

    Fence 14: Spillers Corner

    Fence 15: Equireel Beam

    The BE90 competitors will jump the part on the right.

    Fence 16abc: Voltaire Design Hollow

    Fence 16a

    Badminton Grassroots Championships course BE90 fence 16a

    There are two strides from the first element to the ditch.

    Fence 16b

    Badminton Grassroots Championships course BE90 fence 16b

    And then one stride from the ditch to the final element.

    Fence 16c

    Fence 17: Badminton Timber Roll (this fence has not been created and positioned yet)

    Fence 18: Danco Park Wall

    Badminton Grassroots Championships course BE90 fence 18

    Fence 19ab: Voltaire Design Step

    Fence 19a

    Badminton Grassroots Championships course BE90 fence 19a

    Horses will probably take two strides on a straight line to the second element or three if riders put in a slight curve.

    Fence 19b

    Badminton Grassroots Championships course BE90 fence 19b

    Fence 20ab: World Horse Welfare Houses

    Fence 20a

    Badminton Grassroots Championships course BE90 fence 20a

    There are likely to be five strides between the two elements of this combination.

    Fence 20b

    Fence 21: Voltaire Design Finale

    Course map

